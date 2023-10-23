70-year-old ill prisoner ‘lost 50 kilos’ due to inadequate treatment

The Human Rights Association (İHD) İstanbul Branch Prison Commission marked the 604th "F Protest" with a gathering outside the İHD office, shedding light on the dire situation of critically ill prisoners, with a particular focus on Cemal Tanhan.

In their statement, the İHD Istanbul Branch Prison Commission pointed out that persistent human rights violations within the prison system are causing even the most basic issues to escalate, ultimately threatening the well-being of prisoners.

“These practices, which endanger prisoners’ right to life and violate the farewell rights of ill inmates, not only affect the inmates but also place a heavy financial and emotional burden on their families,” said the group.

Among these issues, they raised concerns about prisoners' access to medical care and the increasingly pervasive practice of isolation, in which prisoners are cut off from the outside world. Negative evaluations by the Administration and Observation Board compound these issues, further endangering prisoners.

'At least 50 ill prisoners died in Türkiye in 2022'

These violations of prisoners' rights go beyond compromising their well-being, as they also create significant financial and emotional burdens for their families.

In this context, the İHD Istanbul Branch Prison Commission stressed their commitment to alerting the authorities to these grave violations and urging them to fulfill their responsibilities in safeguarding the health and lives of prisoners.

The case of 70-year-old Cemal Tanhan, a seriously ill prisoner, exemplifies the urgency of these concerns. Tanhan is grappling with multiple health issues, including diabetes, hypertension, anemia, heart failure, herniated disc, hearing and vision loss, kidney cysts, reflux, gallbladder problems, and liver enlargement. His health conditions have deteriorated to the extent that he is struggling to maintain his well-being on his own.

Requests for deferment

Despite the pressing need for medical treatment and care, Tanhan's requests for a sentence deferment have been repeatedly denied, and he remains incarcerated.

To underscore the severity of Tanhan's condition, an official report from the İstanbul Institute of Forensic Medicine was referenced. “The report prepared for the 70-year-old Tanhan states that hypertension, heart failure, mitral valve insufficiency, herniated disc, hearing loss, and cataract diseases have been detected. It is recommended that he be referred to a fully equipped educational research hospital or a university hospital cardiology department for effective treatment, but the report also states that he can remain in prison.”

"In light of this report, Tanhan's daughter stated, 'The Forensic Medicine Institute should make a decision as soon as possible. My father was approximately 100 kilograms about three to four years ago, and he has lost about 40-50 kilograms due to his illnesses. He looks like a child. In just the past year, he lost a full 15 kilograms and is growing weaker... We are worried.'

"Tanhan, who frequently needs to go to the hospital due to health problems, was hospitalized recently due to widespread edema in his body. After spending two days in the cardiology intensive care unit, he was returned to prison after temporary treatment.

"His family and lawyers have stated that Tanhan cannot continue to live on his own, and in order to protect his health and right to life and provide for his treatment and care, his sentence should be temporarily suspended." (AÖ/VK)