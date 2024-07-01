Verdict reached in 2015 Ankara Massacre case: No convictions for crimes against humanity

The final hearing for the case regarding the 2015 massacre at Ankara Train Station, which claimed 103 lives, was held on Monday at the Ankara 4th Heavy Penal Court.

The double suicide bombing carried out by ISIS near the Ankara Train Station during a rally of left-wing political organizations was the deadliest attack in the history of the republic.

The court has sentenced 10 defendants to aggravated life imprisonment. Erman Ekici received a sentence of 101 counts of aggravated life imprisonment. However, the defendants were not convicted of "crimes against humanity."

According to Damla Kırmızıtaş of Evrensel, the hearing was attended by the relatives of the massacre victims, as well as representatives from EMEP, DEM Party, CHP, Halkevleri, KESK, İHD, and various democratic mass organizations. The detained defendants from the main case attended via the Audio and Visual Information System (SEGBİS), while the complainants' lawyers were present in the courtroom.

The presiding judge noted that Erman Ekici's lawyer, Heyyam Fidan, had submitted an excuse for not attending the hearings. The court rejected this excuse and requested the Ankara Bar Association to appoint a defense lawyer for Ekici.

Testimonies from participants

The hearing continued with testimonies from the attendees. Mehmet Murat Akçalı shared his experience: "I had previously attended demonstrations organized by the union at that location. Each time, the bus was stopped, and a police car would escort us. That day, no one stopped us. I have 20 shrapnel pieces in my body. People shielded me with their bodies as they died, which is why I'm here. The police sprayed us with tear gas while we were struggling to survive. We went to that rally so no one would die in this country. No one should get away with what they've done."

Cemal Aktaş stated, "We are here to see justice served. They say, 'Look not at the one who did it, but the one who made it happen.' The evidence presented by the lawyers was not adequately evaluated. This case will not be over until we say it's over."

"They were killed in plain sight"

Gülistan Özgan, speaking in Kurdish, said, "Security was not provided. They were killed in plain sight. Instead of helping the wounded, tear gas was thrown. Davutoğlu said, 'Our votes have increased.' If this benefits them, then they are responsible. We appeal to consciences. Why do these courts ignore us?"

İzzettin Çevik said, "Our expectation was to bring the real culprits here. The mentality that killed my daughter and sister continues. My wife is still undergoing treatment. My duty was to raise good people. My fellow citizens in Suruç and my family here were killed."

Ayla Eyüboğlu added, "The then Minister of Interior, the Governor of Ankara, the Chief of Ankara Police... all of them need to be prosecuted. In a rally with no police presence, hundreds of police appeared to throw gas. This shows collaboration."

Lawyers for the fugitive defendants requested the separation of their cases. When defendant Hacı Ali Durmaz insulted the complainants in his defense, the courtroom reacted with outrage. Durmaz then declared he would not continue his defense. Following these developments, the court announced its verdict. (AS/VK)