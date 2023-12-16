TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 16 December 2023
Turkey's Central Bank governor reveals she ‘lives with mother’ due to excessive rental prices in İstanbul

Gaye Erkan, married with a child, said they settled with her parents after moving from the US to İstanbul following her appointment.

BIA News Desk
Erkan addressing businesspeople in Ankara (AA/file)

Hafize Gaye Erkan, the covernor of the Central Bank of Turkey, disclosed that she and her family are currently residing with her parents due to the exorbitant rental prices in İstanbul. 

“How can İstanbul be more expensive than Manhattan? We couldn't find a place in İstanbul. It's tremendously expensive. We settled with my mother; we stay with them,” Erkan told the pro-government daily Hürriyet in an interview where she addresed questions reagrding the country’s economic challenges. 

Following his appointment in June, Erkan, married with a child, relocated from the US, where she had lived and worked in the finance sector for over 20 years.  

Erkan attributed the steep increase in housing prices to a shortage of supply and inexpensive financing. She said, "The most significant issue we face is the lack of social housing. Due to the shortage of social housing, there is an increase in rents.  

“Moreover, there is a specific increase in rents unique to Turkey. Our President and Vice President also emphasize this issue. A person should not own ten houses.” 

In recent years, housing prices saw an unprecedented increase in Turkey, with rental prices tripling in two years. The IMF housing prices index shows Turkey is significantly ahead of other countries in real increases. 

The surge in housing and rental prices is attributed to rising construction costs due to high inflation, declining purchasing power, the low-interest rate policy implemented by the government after 2019, and real estate sales to foreigners. (VK) 

