Turkey poised to collect defense budget contributions from credit cards, tax declarations

A new bill backed by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), proposing several changes related to the defense industry and various other laws, has been submitted to the parliament.

The proposal includes adjustments to tax regulations, motor vehicle taxes, and the introduction of a "defense contribution fee."

Amendments related to the defense contribution aimed at increasing the resources of the Defense Industry Support Fund (SSDF). The contribution will be calculated based on several types of tax declarations.

The proposed bill would impose a contribution equivalent to the stamp duty on tax, customs, and social security declarations. For annual income tax returns, the contribution would be half the amount of the stamp duty.

In addition, a fee of 750 lira will be collected from both the buyer and seller in property sales transactions handled through title deed and land registry offices. For other transactions, the individual involved will be charged 375 lira.

For credit cards with a monthly spending limit of 100,000 lira or more (~2,915 US dollars), cardholders will be required to pay an annual contribution of 750 lira per card.

The proposal also introduces new fees for notary services. When notaries handle property sales, a fee will be charged, along with a 3,000 lira fee for the first registration of new vehicles. For the sale or transfer of already registered vehicles, a fee of 1,500 lira will apply, while other transactions requiring a notary will carry a 75 lira fee per transaction.

All of these fees will be transferred entirely to the SSDF. The bill specifies that no portion of these fees collected for notary transactions will be allocated as payments or dues to the notaries involved. (VK)