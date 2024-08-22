TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
Date published: 22 August 2024 17:34
 ~ Modified On: 22 August 2024 17:36
Turkey invited to EU’s ‘Gymnich’ meeting after five-year hiatus

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to attend the meetings in Brussels on Aug 29.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Turkey invited to EU’s ‘Gymnich’ meeting after five-year hiatus
Hakan Fidan (AA/file)

Turkey has received an invitation to the European Union’s informal foreign ministers meeting, also known as the Gymnich meeting, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Öncü Keçeli welcomed the decision and described it  as a sign of the EU's "desire for dialogue,” as quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

Keçeli emphasized that this positive approach should extend beyond the Gymnich meetings, saying that key issues include revitalizing Turkey’s EU accession process, updating the Customs Union, and visa liberalization.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to attend the meetings in Brussels on Aug 29, marking Türkiye's participation after a five-year hiatus. (VK)

