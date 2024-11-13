TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 13 November 2024 19:23
 ~ Modified On: 13 November 2024 19:24
1 min Read

Turkey considers proposed partnership status with BRICS, says minister

“Joining BRICS would be a valuable gain for Turkey, enhancing our cooperation with major global entities,” Trade Minister Bolat has said.

BIA News Desk

President Erdoğan attended the latest BRICS summit in Russia. (AA)

BRICS has extended an offer of "partnership status" to Turkey, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said during a live broadcast on TVNET today.

The minister described BRICS as an entity gaining popularity and “resembling the east-west polarization,” adding, “Joining BRICS would be a valuable gain for Turkey, enhancing our cooperation with major global entities.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in early September that Turkey had applied to the organization for membership. Afterwards, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed Ankara’s interest in both BRICS and ASEAN as part its efforts to secure political, economic and security alliances.

The discussion about the possible BRICS membership gained traction following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s attendance at the organization’s summit in Kazan, Russia in late October. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
BRICS
