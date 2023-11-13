Student expelled from state dormitory for allegedly having HPV

A student in Kocaeli, northwetern Turkey, allegedly faced expulsion from a state dormitory after the dorm management cited concerns about the transmission of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) from the toilet.

The student, upon learning about the decision, was compelled to leave the city, Sol Haber reported.

The Feminist Health (Feminist Sağlık) group responded to the situation, asserting, "HPV does not transmit through toilets. We do not recognize this reasoning, which lacks a scientific basis."

FeminAmfi, a group of university feminists, also expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision, stating, "HPV does not transmit through toilets. We do not accept or recognize this reasoning lacking a scientific basis!"

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had previously announced on November 25, 2022, that efforts were underway to make the HPV vaccine free of charge. However, despite these intentions, the vaccine remains a paid service, with prices soaring significantly, ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 lira. (EMK/VK)