GENDER
Date published: 13 November 2023 11:45
 ~ Modified On: 13 November 2023 11:48
1 min Read

Student expelled from state dormitory for allegedly having HPV

Feminist groups condemned the incident, noting that HPV doesn’t transmist through toilets.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
"Make HPV vaccines free"

A student in Kocaeli, northwetern Turkey, allegedly faced expulsion from a state dormitory after the dorm management cited concerns about the transmission of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) from the toilet. 

The student, upon learning about the decision, was compelled to leave the city, Sol Haber reported. 

The Feminist Health (Feminist Sağlık) group responded to the situation, asserting, "HPV does not transmit through toilets. We do not recognize this reasoning, which lacks a scientific basis." 

FeminAmfi, a group of university feminists, also expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision, stating, "HPV does not transmit through toilets. We do not accept or recognize this reasoning lacking a scientific basis!"  

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had previously announced on November 25, 2022, that efforts were underway to make the HPV vaccine free of charge. However, despite these intentions, the vaccine remains a paid service, with prices soaring significantly, ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 lira. (EMK/VK) 

  

