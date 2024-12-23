TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ENVIROMENT
Date published: 23 December 2024 14:50
 ~ Modified On: 23 December 2024 14:58
1 min Read

Smuggled baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport in good health

Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry states that endangered baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport remains under observation.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Smuggled baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport in good health
Photograph: Anadolu Agency

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has stated that the endangered baby gorilla discovered yesterday (22 December) at Istanbul Airport is in good health.

A written statement by the Ministry added that the baby gorilla discovered during controls carried out at Istanbul Airport by Ministry of Commerce Customs Enforcement teams was found to have no documents and that it was therefore seized.

The statement further explained that rehabilitation and care had been provided for the baby gorilla by National Parks staff and that the health of the baby gorilla was improving as it remains under observation.

What happened?

Within the scope of risk analysis work carried out with the aim of protecting living species and natural life, Istanbul Airport Customs Enforcement Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate Teams had begun to follow a cage-type load travelling through Istanbul Airport, departing from Nigeria with Bangkok its final destination.

The examination carried out by the team revealed that the cage-type box contained a baby of the species “gorilla gorilla”, listed as endangered on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora CITES Convention Appendix-1. (TY/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
istanbul airport animal rights smuggling
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top