Mirzoyan in Antalya Diplomacy Forum: 'Our peoples deserve peace'

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan arrived in Turkey as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2024.

Responding to questions from the Anadolu Agency during the forum, Mirzoyan spoke about the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Telephone conversations between Erdoğan and Pashinyan

He mentioned that special representatives have been appointed for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, and these representatives have been in contact face-to-face and over the phone.

Mirzoyan informed that there have been telephone conversations between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Mirzoyan also recalled that an agreement had been reached to open the land border between Turkey and Armenia for the passage of citizens of third countries visiting both countries. He mentioned that the restoration of the Ani Bridge was also underway and noted that agreements had been reached regarding the construction of infrastructure and roads in border areas.

Differences with Azerbaijan on two matters

Mirzoyan expressed their intention to utilize this opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the peace agenda regarding the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He stated, "We continue negotiations to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, and we are committed to this process for the consolidation of stability and peace in the Caucasus region, particularly in South Caucasus."

Acknowledging that there are some issues between the parties, Mirzoyan noted that they have reached agreements with Azerbaijan on some of them, while highlighting differences in approach on two significant matters. He mentioned that the first issue concerns the principles for delineating the borders of the two countries, while the other is related to regional connections and transportation routes.

Mirzoyan reiterated that both sides wish to acknowledge each other's territorial integrity and emphasized Armenia's stance that the demarcation process for defining borders should be in line with the Almaty Declaration signed in 1991.

Mirzoyan emphasized that nobody should have the authority to redraw new borders and conveyed that the Yerevan administration desires the inclusion of this declaration in the draft peace agreement. However, Mirzoyan mentioned that they have not received a positive response from Azerbaijan regarding this matter.

Furthermore, Mirzoyan expressed willingness regarding "all connections and transportation routes in the region," stating, "We are eager for the opening of transportation routes. Primarily, the opening of these regional transportation connections is crucial for us as well and will bring us economic benefits."

"Our peoples need peace"

When asked whether they had set a date for the next meeting during his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, in Berlin, the capital of Germany, Mirzoyan stated that the date for the new meeting had not been determined yet. He mentioned that they are in constant contact with Bayramov and expressed hope that they would determine the date for the new meeting soon.

Mirzoyan concluded his remarks by stating, "I believe that our peoples need peace. Like other peoples in the world, our peoples deserve peace, and none of us are condemned to perpetual enmity. We really have the opportunity for peace now." (HA/PE)