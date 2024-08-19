Mahmoud Abbas invites Turkey’s main opposition leader to Palestine

Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), held a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday.

During the call, Özel expressed regret for not being able to attend Abbas's Aug 15 address to the Turkish parliament due to a recent accident which resulted in a broken leg, according to a statement from the CHP press office.

Özel reiterated his party's support for the Palestinian cause, noting that after being elected as the party's chair, he sent letters to 119 world leaders, urging them to recognize the State of Palestine.

Özel stated that the CHP supports the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and is committed to a two-state solution. He assured President Abbas that his party is ready to take on any responsibility necessary to support the Palestinian people's fight for their rights.

President Abbas thanked Özel for his sentiments and expressed his appreciation for the CHP's support for the Palestinian cause. He emphasized that this support is well recognized and will never be forgotten by the Palestinian people.

Abbas also invited Özel to visit Palestine, extending an open invitation for him to witness the situation firsthand and strengthen ties between the two nations. Özel had previously planned to visit Palestine in April but postponed the trip due to airspace restrictions resulting from tensions between Iran and Israel. (VK)