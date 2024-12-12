Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes off Turkey's northwestern coast, tremors felt in Greece

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Çanakkale's Eceabat district at 2.34 pm local time (GMT+3), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD reported that the quake struck at a depth of 25.5 kilometers. The epicenter was located 13.52 kilometers from the district of Eceabat.

The Euro-Mediterranean Sesimological Center (EMSC) also measured the quake's magnitude at 4.4, and reported that the tremors felt in Çanakkale and nearby provinces, as well as in Greece's east.

No damage and casualties have been reported so far, according to Çanakkale Governor Ömer Toraman “Following the earthquake in the Gulf of Saros, field inspections conducted across Çanakkale have not reported any adverse incidents so far," he stated on social media. (VK)