TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 12 December 2024 16:00
 ~ Modified On: 12 December 2024 16:49
1 min Read

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes off Turkey's northwestern coast, tremors felt in Greece

The quake in the Gulf of Saros occured at a depth of 25.5 kilometers, according to Turkey's disaster agency.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes off Turkey's northwestern coast, tremors felt in Greece
Gulf of Saros (AA/file)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Çanakkale's Eceabat district at 2.34 pm local time (GMT+3), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD reported that the quake struck at a depth of 25.5 kilometers. The epicenter was located 13.52 kilometers from the district of Eceabat.

The Euro-Mediterranean Sesimological Center (EMSC) also measured the quake's magnitude at 4.4, and reported that the tremors felt in Çanakkale and nearby provinces, as well as in Greece's east.

EMSC

No damage and casualties have been reported so far, according to Çanakkale Governor Ömer Toraman “Following the earthquake in the Gulf of Saros, field inspections conducted across Çanakkale have not reported any adverse incidents so far," he stated on social media. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top