İstanbul Strait closed to maritime traffic due to drill rig passage



Vessel traffic in the İstanbul Strait, also known as the Bosphorus Strait, was temporarily suspended in both directions early today to allow the passage of a large offshore drilling rig, the Transocean Barents, according to the Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

The Transocean Barents, a 120-meter-long and 77-meter-wide drill rig flying the Marshall Islands flag, entered the strait at approximately 6.50 am as it traveled from Spain to Romania. Standing nearly 60 meters high, the rig’s passage required a temporary halt to regular ship traffic for safety and logistical reasons.

The Coastal Safety Directorate’s İstanbul Vessel Traffic Services Center coordinated the operation, managing the complex navigation requirements involved in escorting the rig through one of the world’s busiest waterways. (VK)





