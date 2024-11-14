TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 14 November 2024 10:09
 ~ Modified On: 14 November 2024 10:11
1 min Read

İstanbul Strait closed to maritime traffic due to drill rig passage

The 120-meter-long and 77-meter-wide drill rig’s passage required a temporary halt to regular ship traffic for safety reasons.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
İstanbul Strait closed to maritime traffic due to drill rig passage
AA/file


Vessel traffic in the İstanbul Strait, also known as the Bosphorus Strait, was temporarily suspended in both directions early today  to allow the passage of a large offshore drilling rig, the Transocean Barents, according to the Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

The Transocean Barents, a 120-meter-long and 77-meter-wide drill rig flying the Marshall Islands flag, entered the strait at approximately 6.50 am as it traveled from Spain to Romania. Standing nearly 60 meters high, the rig’s passage required a temporary halt to regular ship traffic for safety and logistical reasons.

The Coastal Safety Directorate’s İstanbul Vessel Traffic Services Center coordinated the operation, managing the complex navigation requirements involved in escorting the rig through one of the world’s busiest waterways. (VK)



Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top