NEWS
Date published: 25 March 2025 13:15
 ~ Modified On: 25 March 2025 13:47
1 min Read

İstanbul's Beyoğlu mayor called for questioning in CHP congress probe

Prosecutors are investigating alleged irregularities.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
İstanbul's Beyoğlu mayor called for questioning in CHP congress probe
Güney and İmamoğlu on İstanbul's İstiklal Avenue. (Beyoğlu Municipality)

The mayor of İstanbul's Beyoğlu district, İnan Güney, has been summoned for questioning as a suspect in an investigation into the provincial congress of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of irregularities during the May 2023 congress.

A candidate backed by İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, İnan Güney, won the election to become the party's provincial head. His rival, who lost by 32 votes, Cemal Canpolat, was supported by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, then-leader of the party.

During the congress where tensions rose high, Canpolat had accused the Metropolitan Municipality of offering jobs to congress members at municipal subsidiaries in exchange for their votes. İmamoğlu denied the claims.

The CHP is also facing a similar investigation into its main congress in Nov 2023.

Both investigations could potentially lead to court rulings annulling the congresses. (VC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
