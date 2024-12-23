Is it possible to revitalize the Marmara Lake?

The court case on the Marmara Lake in the Gölmarmara District of Manisa Province in the west of Turkey concluded on 4 November 2024 in favour of environmentalists.

The General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises (TİGEM) has since suspended its activities in the area.

Civil society organizations, environmental and nature organizations and local people demand that the Marmara Lake be rehabilitated back to its former state and revitalized.

Following their success in court, civil society organizations, scientists and environmental associations presented various views and proposals on how the lake could be rehabilitated back to its former state.

Some views state that it is either impossible or very unlikely that the lake could be refilled so that living species returned. However, some civil society organizations, associations and experts have declared that it is actually possible for the Marmara Lake to be revitalized with its entire flora and fauna.

“Revitalization is possible”

According to Doğa Derneği (The Nature Association) it is possible to revitalize the Marmara Lake:

“With the cancellation of the protocol and the wetland border revision, people in the area have new hope. Now, it is necessary to take concrete steps for the restoration of the lake. In order to do this, collaboration among relevant institutions must be established so that water is regularly released from the Gördes Dam to Marmara Lake, and that water is reoriented in winter and spring months to the lake via the Ahmetli Regulator.

“The use of alternative water resources around the lake must also be considered and the unchecked sandpit activity at Kum River must be halted. Necessary reorganization must be applied to the diversion channel of Kum River and agricultural water wells must certainly be placed under regulation.”

The Ahmetli Regulator

“Life cycle rendered impossible”

The Turkey Nature Protection Association’s (TTKD) Scientific Consultant Dr. Erol Kesici, who works on lakes and wetlands in Turkey, on the other hand, stated that it is difficult and perhaps impossible the life cycle and balance of Marmara Lake where ecosystem attributes and biological diversity have been completely destroyed.

The Marmara Lake was once home to many endangered bird species including the Dalmatian pelican and the pygmy cormorant and to more than 20 thousand marine species. Kesici states that the bacteria and fish that enabled the lake’s life cycle have completely died out. Kesici added:

“The Marmara Lake was made to dry out right under our very eyes, as a result of wrong policies and populist approaches. The refilling of the lake would pose serious risks, as the source of water is unclear and that only artificial environments can be created with water brought in from elsewhere. The revitalization of the ecosystem can only be possible by securing the natural water cycle and the return of compatible species. However, this process necessitates the prevention of chemical pollution caused by agricultural activities, the protection of water quality and scientific support towards the requirements of local species. If suitable living conditions for birds, fish species and other marine species are provided, the lake could once again become a natural life environment.

TTKD Scientific Consultant Dr. Erol Kesici

“Following precipitation, the lakebed is being ploughed and farmed to be turned into agricultural land. These illegal agricultural activities seriously threaten the lake ecosystem. It is of great importance that inspection is tightened, such activities are prevented, the ecosystem is protected and agriculture is only carried out within the legal framework.”

“The GölMarmara Basin is an area that stands out with intense irrigated farming. The water requirement of the agricultural land in the are is met from underground sources, however, chemical materials used in agricultural activities damage the lake’s water quality. This then threatens all the species and general biological diversity in the lake. Besides, excessive water consumption also leads to a further drop in underground water levels. If a natural balance is not secured through this process that needs to be carried out with great attention and patience, economic losses, water conflicts and health problems will become inevitable. The revitalization of the Marmara Lake can only be possible through these integrated approaches.”

Legal process On 4 November 2022, the Marmara Lake Wetland Rehabilitation Protocol was signed between the Manisa Governorate, the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), the General Directorate of National Parks and the General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises (TİGEM). This protocol allocated the lake to TİGEM, and the lake was turned into agricultural land. This was followed on 8 December 2022 with the ratification of the National Wetland Commission of TİGEM’s practices. Doğa Derneği (The Nature Association), with local environmental organizations and local people in the lake area, filed a case against the protocol and the wetlands border revision decision. An expert examination was carried out on 25 March 2024. Experts stated that the disruption of the natural water balance of Marmara Lake had a negative impact both on species and the ecosystem and agricultural production. The expert report revealed that water was returned to the area, the lake could regain its wetland qualities. The final hearing of the case was held on 4 November 2024 at the Manisa 2nd Administrative Court. On 6 November 2024, the court cancelled both the protocol and the border revision decision. (ED/TY/NHRD)

This news report was produced with financial support from the Oslo Metropolitan University Journalism and Media International Center (OsloMet-JMIC). Only the IPS Communication Foundation/bianet is responsible of the content of the news report and it in no manner reflects the views of OsloMet-JMIC.