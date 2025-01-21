Explosion at ski center hotel in Sivas leaves four injured

Four people were injured in an explosion at a hotel in the Yıldız Mountain Winter Sports and Tourism Center in Sivas.

The incident occurred in a women's rest room on the lower floor of Yıldızhan Otel in the Mount Yıldız Winter Sports and Tourism Center. Ski coach Kibar Genç suffered second-degree burns to her hands and face and was airlifted to hospital. Coach Nihan Erdiler and athletes Buse Dilara Yalman and Beril Çevik were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

The Sivas Governor's Office confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The cause of the small-scale explosion is under investigation by gendarmerie crime scene teams. (EMK/VK)