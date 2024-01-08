Erdoğan announces former minister Murat Kurum as rival of İmamoğlu in İstanbul

Former Minister of Environment and Urbanization, Murat Kurum, has been designated as the mayoral candidate for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality by the Justice and Development Party (AKP), competing against Ekrem İmamoğlu, the present Mayor and the candidate from the Republican People's Party (CHP).

President and AKP Chairperson Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the party's mayoral candidates at a ceremony held at the Haliç Congress Center in İstanbul on Sunday (January 7).

Erdoğan commenced his speech in the ceremony with the words, "Once again, İstanbul... Are we ready?"

He then expressed his early wishes for success to the party's candidates, emphasizing the track record of AKP in local governance.

Erdoğan claimed that, at times, they had to bear the cost of the poorly managed municipalities in opposition parties to avoid burdening the people. He stated, "Our goal is to present candidates who will fulfill our promise of genuine municipal governance to the public for the elections on March 31, 2024." He accused the opposition of fielding ideological candidates.

During the ceremony held yesterday, the AKP announced the mayoral candidates for 12 metropolitan cities and 15 provinces. The party will reveal the candidates for other provinces in an announcement event scheduled for January 15 in Ankara. (HA/PE)