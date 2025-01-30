TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
LIFE
Date published: 30 January 2025 15:39
 ~ Modified On: 30 January 2025 15:47
Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan opens new photography exhibition in İstanbul

The exhibition can be seen free of charge until Feb 23.

BIA News Desk

Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan opens new photography exhibition in İstanbul
Photos: AA

Renowned filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan's photography exhibition, "Yolda" (On the Road), has opened at Dirimart Dolapdere in Beyoğlu, İstanbul.

The exhibition showcases portraits captured by Ceylan in various locations, including Algeria, China, India, Egypt, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Turkey. Through these works, Ceylan explores shared human emotions that transcend ethnicity and geography.

A specially prepared video accompanies the exhibition, offering insights into the creative process, from the initial photography sessions to the display of the final works.

The exhibition, Ceylan’s fourth solo show at Dirimart, features 25 previously unseen photographs, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting. The portraits, taken across different regions, aim to convey a universal narrative by placing the subjects beyond temporal or geographical context.

Ceylan's work has gained considerable attention in international art circles, with viewers often captivated by the emotional depth and perspective reflected in his photography.

The exhibition is open to visitors free of charge and can be viewed daily from 11 am to 7 pm, except on Mondays, until Feb 23.

In addition to his show in İstanbul, Ceylan also launched an exhibition titled "Inner Landscapes" on Jan 18 at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam. (VK)

