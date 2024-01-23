TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 23 January 2024 16:27
 ~ Modified On: 23 January 2024 17:29
2 min Read

CHP leader calls Erdoğan to 'do the necessary regarding former Interior Minister Soylu'

CHP leader Özgür Özel targeted President Erdoğan through former Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in his party's group meeting, stating, "Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; before the disgraceful revelations about entertainment centers in Ankara and orphaned children come to light, either you do what is necessary regarding Süleyman Soylu or you are directly responsible for this scandal."

BIA News Desk
The Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel made statements regarding the current issues during the group meeting in the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

Responding to the statements of Devlet Bahçeli and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan targeting him, Özel said, "The people's concern is the fire in the kitchen."

Özel also targeted Erdoğan through former Minister of Interior and current Justice and Development Party (AKP) İstanbul Deputy Süleyman Soylu.

He cautioned against assuming that the country is being cleaned up by looking at the crime organization leaders caught during the term of current Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya, stating, "Who brought these human traffickers, drug barons, and mafia leaders? They came during Süleyman Soylu's term. Whoever appointed Soylu, the signatory is the same person who appointed Ali Yerlikaya. The signatory is Erdoğan."

Addressing Recep Tayyip Erdoğan directly, Özel said, "Regarding international criminals, regarding Ayhan Bora Kaplan*, and the entertainment centers in Ankara, and the scandal involving orphans, you either take action against Süleyman Soylu before the disgraceful revelations emerge, or you are directly responsible for this scandal."

Özgür Özel continued his speech by criticizing the attempts to discredit the Governor of the Central Bank through publications close to the government and the efforts to force her to resign. He expressed confidence in the upcoming local elections, inviting the public to show a yellow card to the government in these elections.

* Ayhan Bora Kaplan is someone who has dominated the underground world of the capital Ankara in recent years and was detained in September as part of an investigation. The prosecution investigation against Kaplan and his team was completed last week. The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested "two life sentences" and up to 169.5 years in prison for Kaplan and five other individuals revealed to be leaders of the organization.

(RT/PE)

    

