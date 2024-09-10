Massive fish deaths in Turkey’s İzmir caused by ‘treatment plants discharging polluted water’

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has imposed a fine of 1.86 million Turkish liras (~65,000 US dollars) on the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality due to the pollution and fish deaths in İzmir on Turkey’s western coast.

The ministry also announced that it has filed a criminal complaint against responsible officials of the municipality controlled by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The ministry stated that an investigation was launched into the pollution and massive fish deaths in the İzmir Bay. Expert teams and a mobile water and wastewater laboratory were dispatched to the region. Samples were taken from the streams flowing into the bay and the outlets of wastewater treatment plants.

Analyses revealed that the Çiğli Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant, both operated by the municipality’s water and sewerage administration, discharged polluted water into the İzmir Bay "above the standards specified in the environmental legislation." After this finding, the ministry fined the municipality as per Environmental Law no. 2872.

The seawater in the İzmir Bay turned green and brown recently, and a large number of dead fish surfaced near the Aksoy neighborhood in the Karşıyaka district.