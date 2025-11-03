What next?

TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 3 November 2025 11:27
 3 November 2025
In my beloved Britain, it is slowly slipping into what they bravely fought against in WW2.

David R. Mellor

Across the globe this is what the poor downtrodden people of the world say, think or shout out in despair and desperation. For those who pull the strings they know fully well what’s coming next. The army was deployed in US democratic states and ICE immigration enforcement causes havoc across communities. It appears to some America is attacking their own people.

Owning Greenland, the newly named Gulf of America and of course Gaza Plaza. The actions of a man whose main goal is himself and to hell with anyone who gets in his way. Hanging on to his coat tail are the religious right, burning, no banning books deemed unamerican, unchristian, and immoral (The Librarians, PBS). The left, women’s rights and minorities have become the new enemy of the state.

Keir Starmer, our PM, looks like Bambi in headlights most of the time but completely freezes knowing that the Reform Party under the leadership of the loathsome Nigel Farage would have a clear majority at the next election, and would turbocharge their far-right agenda. Settled immigrants deported, the total of small boat crossings to become nil, by any means, one shudders at how they would or even should achieve this. It would be Trump like Britain served with tea instead of Bud Light.

The blaming of immigrants and black or brown people has now completely taken hold in the UK. They don’t want them on TV and want Britain to return to a mythical pale skinned land of squires and servants.

The drunk in the pub whose views we would laugh at is now the norm.

Underpinning this is the line spun that democracy and freedom of speech is bad. What you need, the argument goes, is a strong autocratic leader who will show you the way. It is becoming increasingly likely that Trump will run for a third term with some claiming he could engineer a situation in the country, which may even result in the 2028 elections being cancelled (CNN 02/09/25) .

The written constitution in the US and the unwritten one of the UK did not envisage human rights and decency would be consigned to the history books, and democracy as well. Heil whatever other tyrant is on the horizon.

What next indeed. (DM/VK)

David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish.

