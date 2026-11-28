They have been the backdrop to a lot of stories I have written (An Englishman in Turkey) and articles/ stories written here. Appearing as the soul and bed rock of the country. It is a million-miles away from back home, and I don’t mean distance, here family members would hypothetically clap as the body of an elderly relative went into the incinerator. I exaggerate, but not by much. There are some loving families but even here the discussion of where are we going to put granny? When she becomes old and useless, in their eyes, will raise its head. Few would ever give a second thought to caring for them themselves. Here in Turkey unthinkable things happen like an off spring rents a larger flat for their elderly parents to live with them. The statics speak for themselves half a million elderly people are in care homes in the UK (nation statistics) compared to 31.000 in Turkey (GOLTC).

Loving parents soon become bloody nuisances and are whisked away for no apparent reason. Their bank accounts, by some unscrupulous off spring, being transferred to their account for what is euphemistically called ‘safe keeping.’

What a million miles away from just yesterday; an old men sat outside a shop, he saw I was struggling and offered me a chair and a cup of tea. It later developed that he knew my wife’s father as a boy. A tender, tactile, respectful exchanged ensued between them. They are valued here always showing the greatest respect and humility to me. One old man bowed deeply with kindness I was left deeply moved and welcomed.

It is hard to put into words, as the vocabulary has long left our lands replaced by ‘a burden’ and ‘out of sight out of mind.’ Here they even have their own dress code a slightly oversized suit, cap, arms behind their back, religious beads passing through their hands. They demand respect as they respect you.

In our neighbourhood a man is 102 we sit with him one of Atatürk’s children they and him carry his sprit. As they fade may the memory of the later remain for the generations to come.

To see that smiling face and stooped shoulder coming towards them and embrace each other warmly. (DM/VK)