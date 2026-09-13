TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
DP: Date Published: 13.09.2026 10:33 13 September 2026 10:33
 ~  MO: Modified On: 13.09.2026 10:35 13 September 2026 10:35
Read Read:  2 minute

Running on all cylinders

The tea house opened on the train and on every street corner. “Come inside enişte.” As night fell aniseed rolled in the air. “That tastes of nothing,” and I fell through the cracks in my mind.

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

Enlarge Image
Running on all cylinders
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

When I arrived, everything was running on all cylinders

The train

The plane

The sun

The sea

The happiness

All cylinders

 

The train cut through Anatolia

Giant peaches flew into my face lush, enormous tomatos as big as houses turned my face red. “Is there more” I shrieked.

 

The bakery was filling up in my mind thick with yeast and happiness. Cheese rolled down the hills of Trabzon, Mersin and every farm from, Batman, Konya Giresun and beyond. “They’re all so different strong and creamy.”

 

The tea house opened on the train and on every street corner. “Come inside enişte.” As night fell aniseed rolled in the air. “That tastes of nothing,” and I fell through the cracks in my mind.

 

Contentment ran down every stream,

A helping hand never far away

“Does this country run on smiles.”

 

Then the train turned and blackness soaked the skin and the night.

People were being taken. “Tell my wife I love her.”

Shopping bags had holes nothing in it. “What will I eat tonight.”

 

The moon pulled a sad face and the stars were wasted here / eyes down / those far from the grave saw the journey speeding up. “I’ve got nothing in my pockets.”

 

There was nothing to laugh at just look at the clock on the wall, work starts at 9 and finishes at 9 look at the screen and believe what you are told.

 

There are reds under the beds perverts down your street keep believing in what is pure and clean.

 

It sank into the Bosphorus something about a loose cable and no safety certificate the old one rusty in a place that is running on no cylinders just screams.

Origin
Istanbul
David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor
all articles of the author
David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
Are the Big Three in trouble? We have lift off
20 August 2026
Are the Big Three in trouble? We have lift off
A speck on this land
15 August 2026
A speck on this land
The super mega XXXXXL hospital
8 August 2026
The super mega XXXXXL hospital
Hope
25 July 2026
Hope
'Geçmiş olsun' everybody, everything, all the time
19 July 2026
'Geçmiş olsun' everybody, everything, all the time
Back to Top