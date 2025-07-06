TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 6 July 2025 12:16
 ~ Modified On: 6 July 2025 13:11
1 min Read

Poems for Gaza

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

Poems for Gaza
A Child in Gaza

Dreaming of leaving

This rock above my

Head   



Dreaming of leaving   

The thought you are dead



Dreaming of leaving



Going back to when I

played here, running up

the path mama mama

kissing your sweet forehead



now motionless and

cold 



Dreaming of leaving   

Not wishing to go

But there is no one here, just the buzz

Of the drone overhead

And night falling in my soul  



Leaving leaving   

Dreaming dreaming

of leaving

leaving leaving

leaving…

Cheering on Your Genocide

Every time I let the tap run, I feel guilty

Every time I fill my belly, I turn away from the screen

Every time the key clicks to my door, I can open and walk around

But you and yours are raised to the ground,

No guilt from those who cheer on your genocide.

Dead Soul

There is no limit

Because babies are still born

And each by being alive is dead  



The last straw a family of 9 wiped off this earth   



But there are fields and fields of such dead souls.   

Someone is Killed

Everyday someone is Killed on your street. . .

No one says or does anything to help . . .



It’s not your street. . .

But everyday someone is killed on a Gaza Street

A human being  just like you and me.

Origin
Istanbul
David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor
all articles of the author
David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish.

