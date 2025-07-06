Poems for Gaza

A Child in Gaza
Dreaming of leaving
This rock above my
Head
Dreaming of leaving
The thought you are dead
Dreaming of leaving
Going back to when I
played here, running up
the path mama mama
kissing your sweet forehead
now motionless and
cold
Dreaming of leaving
Not wishing to go
But there is no one here, just the buzz
Of the drone overhead
And night falling in my soul
Leaving leaving
Dreaming dreaming
of leaving
leaving leaving
leaving…
Cheering on Your Genocide
Every time I let the tap run, I feel guilty
Every time I fill my belly, I turn away from the screen
Every time the key clicks to my door, I can open and walk around
But you and yours are raised to the ground,
No guilt from those who cheer on your genocide.
Dead Soul
There is no limit
Because babies are still born
And each by being alive is dead
The last straw a family of 9 wiped off this earth
But there are fields and fields of such dead souls.
Someone is Killed
Everyday someone is Killed on your street. . .
No one says or does anything to help . . .
It’s not your street. . .
But everyday someone is killed on a Gaza Street
A human being just like you and me.