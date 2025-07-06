Poems for Gaza

A Child in Gaza

Dreaming of leaving

This rock above my

Head







Dreaming of leaving

The thought you are dead







Dreaming of leaving







Going back to when I

played here, running up

the path mama mama

kissing your sweet forehead







now motionless and

cold







Dreaming of leaving

Not wishing to go

But there is no one here, just the buzz

Of the drone overhead

And night falling in my soul







Leaving leaving

Dreaming dreaming

of leaving

leaving leaving

leaving…

Cheering on Your Genocide

Every time I let the tap run, I feel guilty

Every time I fill my belly, I turn away from the screen

Every time the key clicks to my door, I can open and walk around

But you and yours are raised to the ground,

No guilt from those who cheer on your genocide.

Dead Soul

There is no limit

Because babies are still born

And each by being alive is dead







The last straw a family of 9 wiped off this earth







But there are fields and fields of such dead souls.

Someone is Killed

Everyday someone is Killed on your street. . .

No one says or does anything to help . . .







It’s not your street. . .

But everyday someone is killed on a Gaza Street

A human being just like you and me.