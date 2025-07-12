Notes from the historic day: mountain, fire, hope!

If you want a one-word summary for Jul 11, 2025, I would say “unbelievable.”

If that's not enough, let's leave a small record of history by describing it extensively before, during, and after.

Before the historic ceremony...

We have to leave our place in Hewler at around 7 in the morning. For this, about 150 people need to have finished all their work early. I went to bed late and set the alarm early; if only sleep would come now, that'd be nice. Naturally, I end up being the first one down at the breakfast area in the morning. There’s no harm in being early. We leave at the designated time, but with an incomplete group… Some friends overslept. Anyway, they catch up later.





A long convoy forms. We veer toward Koye and Degala, heading in the direction of Shaqlawa. Without knowing that Dukan is the main destination, we're making our way there. It's a long journey. At times we climb into the mountains, at other times we descend into the valleys. We climb mountains in some places and descend in others.





After passing through the district of Dukan/Dokan, we turn left toward the steep mountains. Judging by the security measures along the road and how everything is positioned, we realize we've arrived at the ceremony site.





We arrived at the site in an overall atmosphere of silence and excitement. I read dozens of speculative behind-the-scenes reports made during this time. In fact, even after the program ended and the photos were released, Yenişafak reported that M. Karasu made a statement at the site. Well, whatever...





Anyway, the road went on and on, and at some point, it came to an end. The end of the road was at the foot of a majestic mountain range. A small sign had been placed in front of it, reading “Jasana Cave.”





The lecterns had been set up, and everything from restrooms to tea-water needs, to the area where the TV channels (only certain ones) would broadcast , had been meticulously planned. The stage was set up, but the final preparations were not yet complete. We arrived at the location around 10 am. However, the lecterns were still empty. As soon as I step out of the vehicle and head toward the stage, a voice calls out to me. It is someone I know. We hug for like twice as long as we should have. It had been a long time since we had seen each other. It is the same for many people. Friends are embracing, and those who had not seen each other for a long time are catching up. One image that stuck in my mind is Leyla Zana's long and heartfelt hug with a friend who had come from Europe.





Soon, those who came from Europe arrive at the site. They came via Süleymaniye. With the press, institutions, organizations, politicians, and guests, a group of nearly four hundred spectators forms.





We learn that the chosen location is a site of memory. This site of memory embodies the resistance of the past and the rejection of a dishonorable surrender.





We took our places. We waited for a long time for everyone to arrive at the site and for the technical details to be sorted out. Meanwhile, our eyes were on the group waiting at the cave entrance. We saw them when they started to move. As they climbed up the stairs leading to the cave and descended, our excitement grew. There are many institutions and individuals from Turkey and Europe at the site. The interest and attention is much more than I expected. And it is very attentive, too. For example, there was Eşber Yağmurdereli, who came there in a wheelchair under very difficult conditions. And of course, you know that the eyes of the Middle East and the world are here. Millions of people are watching from their screens, waiting for images from the site. Those who woke up early had already sent messages, asking what time we would be on screen. We tell them be patient, the footage will be released soon enough.

The historic moment/memory and after