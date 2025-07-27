TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 27 July 2025 14:25
 ~ Modified On: 28 July 2025 12:10
3 min Read

My experience as a bianet intern

I have always had a strong passion for writing and journalism, but this experience only deepened that commitment and gave it new direction.

Lara Ölçer

My experience as a bianet intern

As an aspiring journalist, I had long admired bianet as a bastion of truth in a challenging media environment and as an institution that placed integrity at the heart of its reporting.

Still, on my way there, I was nervous. I didn’t quite meet the typical criteria: I was younger than most applicants, my Turkish was still broken, and I lived far away in Singapore, where journalism internships are few and far between. I remember the day I first arrived. I had practiced how I would knock on the door (not too softly, not too hard), how to roll my R’s when saying “merhaba,” and how to properly emphasize the “ü” in “teşekkürler.”

But all that nervousness melted away the moment I was greeted by such a warm and welcoming team. I drafted a few ideas and got straight to work. Seeing my first piece published on the website was, understatedly, one of the most defining moments of my journey so far, and for the first time, I truly felt like a journalist.

Some of my favorite moments were in the mornings, when the team would gather to share the tasks they planned to work on for the day. I was encouraged to share my ideas, too, and those conversations made me feel genuinely heard and included. I was grateful to be in an environment where my contributions mattered. Much of my work, unintentionally, centered around food and the food industry. One of the pieces I am most proud of was an article on bakkals and their ongoing struggle to stay afloat. I interviewed several bakkal owners in the area, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges they face and the crucial role they play in their communities.

Throughout my time at bianet, and with Volga’s steady support whenever I had questions or needed guidance, I came to understand the importance of personalization and humanity in journalism. While data, statistics, and reports are essential, I began to fully appreciate the impact of individual voices and lived experiences. Speaking with local shopkeepers, whether a bakkal owner or a pet store worker, taught me to listen more attentively and to write with empathy.

I have always had a strong passion for writing and journalism, but this experience only deepened that commitment and gave it new direction. I hope to continue to be able to write all the way from Singapore.

I am thankful to the entire bianet team for their warmth and generosity throughout my time there, these three weeks passed in what felt like only three days. Although my time at bianet was brief, it was incredibly impactful. Thank you. (LÖ/VK)

Bianet
bianet's July 2025 intern and an aspiring investigative journalist currently studying in Singapore. She also publishes articles on her personal blog....

bianet's July 2025 intern and an aspiring investigative journalist currently studying in Singapore. She also publishes articles on her personal blog.

