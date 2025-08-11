Legitimacy of system and recognition of identities

The notion of political recognition of identities has developed as a core concept in examining the legitimacy of multicultural societies, and this approach underlines the close relationship between the legitimacy of political systems and the recognition of identities.

Recognition of identities in multicultural societies rising the minorities status against the majority and enables us to replace the majority-minority approach with a new understanding, that considers all identities are equal. For this reason, identity has gained a special weight as a political concept by being reinterpreted in different branches of contemporary social and political sciences. This is a new perspective recognizes the equality of diverse identities as the fundamental notion considered vital to ensure the peace and stability in multicultural societies.

Today; with its short definition; it is accepted that identity is an individual’s or a group’s defining and positioning themselves in a community against the others and groups. When the short definition above is taken as a basis, seen two basic elements of identity; ‘definition and recognition’ and ‘belonging’. Therefore, identity is the answer to the questions of how the individuals defines themselves and ‘what are the characteristics that distinguish them from others’. In other words, feeling of a certain individuality and ‘belonging’ to certain cultural group appears as the basics of the “identity”. Identity also seen as the main concerns of today, and it is understood that the modern people are searching and trying to discover and create their own values, and defining themselves as “unique”. And, all identities in today, are in search of recognition, approval and support by societies and public structures. [1]

Charles Taylor, a competent name in the field of identities, stated that individual identity gained a new meaning at the end of the 18th century, and that it was a new awareness that the individual discovered within himself, specific to the individual. Today; increasingly differentiated social groups increase in numbers and appear as effective cultural groups claiming recognition in society and politics. And while these social groups are subject of social sciences and psychology when they are small, they become the subject of the politics when they become big enough to be effective in politics. In addition, identities that gained enough power to involve in politics and social movements may act against the state, which is known for its ability to establish and assimilate the identities. Moreover, identities can enter in conflict with the state and may act with arms to reach their aims; such as, recognition or autonomy. [2]

We need to underline that identity has gained a special weight as a political concept by being reinterpreted in different branches of contemporary social and political sciences. On the other hand, under the new approach and effects of globalization in field of human rights, individuals in every corner of the world are becoming increasingly aware of their ethnic, religious and national identities, and are becoming more insistent on their political rights.

And, due to the nature and the dimensions of the concept of identity, existing social and political problems need to be re-evaluated from a perspective developed within the framework of the ‘identity’. On the other hand, the political process, more than ever, needs to addresses the issues such as the recognition of identities and the human rights. And it is seen that the ‘identity’ become a key concept that says more than other terms in search of solutions to today’s political, social and legitimacy problems. In other words, discussions on justice, equality and legitimacy necessitates to take into account recognition of (cultural) identities & cultural groups such as ; ethnic, religious and language. [3]

It has been observed that the historical development process of human rights, also indicates the development and recognition processes of individual identities. And this changing approach summarizes the process of reaching an understanding that recognizes the individuals with their cultural identity within a certain social group. Today, the liberal approach also advocates this understanding and accepted the people's individual identities need to be considered within a cultural context as members of an ethnic, religious or linguistic group.

On the other hand, it is also observed that efforts to legitimize the unitary system under the political dominance of cultures developed as national identities in the name of national unity, social peace and stability is also questioned in this respect. However, beside these developments, concept of “multiculturalism” aims to establish a plural system favors the motto, “unity in diversity” which become well known and recognized by the global community.

In the context of social and political issues, such as; migration, ethnicity, nationalism and multiculturalism cannot be discussed by ignoring the role of identities. And, in today's understanding of ​​multiculturalism; cultural differences are not considered as threat to integrity of a country, but as social and political instrument serves the purpose of securing the national unity. So, the constitutional structures of nation states, which are based on a single cultural groups or identities, do not recognize and ignore other cultural groups and identities are causing a legitimacy problem and in some cases this problem may reach violent conflicts.

Developments in politics have brought the identity policy discussions and identity conflicts to the fore and this highlights the special weight of ”identity policies” in drafting state main policies, structures and constitutions. So, considering the effect of identities in development of democratic process and to solve the legitimacy problem, recognition of identities need to be taken consideration by leading political elites. As it is observed, developments in politics, leads to identities to be at the center of the political arena, and while the studies on identities intensify, ‘’identity politics’’ play special role in discussions on international and national politics.

Beside these demands, cultural groups also demand to be represented in politics, in some cases demand autonomy and even in some cases, they may come up with the demand of independence. All these demands, that have been neglected for long years, today become the key issues of politics and cause the questioning of the legitimacy of the existing national structures based on dominant single culture and identity. [4]

In the course of developing globalization process, the diversification of identities with the weakening of dominant national identities, it is observed that the concept of multiculturalism is gradually replacing the systems based on single culture and identity. Today, thanks to information technologies, people can both protect their individual identities, live in a certain social group and enjoy the freedom to acquire a world citizenship identity. [5]

On the other hand, under the new approach and effects of globalization in the field of human rights, individuals in every corner of the world are becoming increasingly aware of their ethnic, religious and national identities, and are becoming more insistent on their identities and demands for their political rights.

On the other hand, in addition to the restrictive effects of globalization on nation states, the policies developed by international organizations in this field and their interventions in the policies of nation states are enforce them to recognize the cultural identities. . However, due to the continuing uncertain political developments demands for recognition of cultural identities and the ongoing of globalization processes discussions are still continuing with different perspectives.

In today's societies, the idea of ​​multiculturalism and cultural differences are not considered as the policies that threaten the integrity of a country, but as effective social and political instruments serve the purpose of securing the national unity. A comparison of priorities and a ranking of superiority between different cultural identities are also incompatible with the idea of recognition and ​​equality in multicultural societies [6]

And, historical experiences show that the constitutional structures of nation states, which are based on a single cultural groups or identities, do not recognize and ignore other cultural groups and identities and limit their participation in politics and social life are causing a legitimacy discussion which could reach violent conflicts.

In other words, pluralistic systems recognize the multicultural policies causing the questioning of democracy and legitimacy claims of nation states set on a single cultural identity. For this reason, the examination of the concept of “multiculturalism”, which envisages the peaceful and stable coexistence of different cultural identities, covers the differences and dimensions of rights and responsibilities of cultural groups and identities.

On the other hand, the concept of identity, which its coverage not limited to national political borders, necessitates to be evaluated within a supranational approach. International and regional conventions regulating identities and cultural rights impose some legal and political obligations on member states. So, due to the its universal recognition, and the mandate given by the international conventions, multicultural societies’ recognition of identities with the constitutional arrangements appears as the most convenient way to meet the basics of the legitimacy. (NT/VK)

