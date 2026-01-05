TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
DP: Date Published: 05.01.2026 12:04 5 January 2026 12:04
 ~  MO: Modified On: 05.01.2026 12:10 5 January 2026 12:10
Read Read:  3 minute

It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)

The media whilst questioning Trump’s move in Venezuela, still does not go out and call if for what it is.

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)
A Dec 4 protest outside the detention center where Maduro is held (AA)

As I was about to do a leisurely piece about what the world holds for us in 2026, the shit hit the fan (as we say in English) in Venezuela. But my original thesis still stands, nearly all the old powerful world leaders will remain in post. Only in France do I see change, as they still have a functional democracy.

The media whilst questioning Trump’s move in Venezuela, still does not go out and call if for what it is: Fascism. When others invade countries it’s wrong, only the US has the right to govern the world, especially the Americas which it has unilaterally declared its own. Throw a bit of Greenland and Canada in the pot as well and you have a large chunk of civilisation. And if Israel has taught us anything, no country will do anything to stop him. This is now the wild west, and if any county is ungovernable and wild it is the US now.

It is now 2pm on 03/01 26. The year is only 3 days old, hold tight the big dipper is going down.

It’s now 5pm and following a day of trying to do normal things like shopping and having a coffee, I’ve kept an eye on developments. It’s clearly an illegal act to bomb a sovereign state and take its leader, apparently not. Reaction from the west has been like the wind blowing through a western movie’s town, nothing. Keir Starmer insists UK was not involved (oh well, that’s good to know). The European Union insists the Venezuelan leader was a baddie, whilst the others just whistle and walk on by nothing to see here.

8pm Trump news conference, let me translate:

We didn’t like the leader so we invaded the country. We made up some cock and bull story claiming justification for this, something about drugs. We will now take over the country to get the oil which is the cream of the crop, it belonged to Venezuela  but that wasn’t right.

I woke up Sunday morning to the news that Starmer had called him a dictator, Macron uncivilised, Italy plans to boycott US products and the German PM said in the strongest terms that he is not very nice. Of course none of this happened. The reaction was as yesterday, like an uninhabited ghost town.

Instead Trump paraded Maduro like a pet chimpanzee  through the New York courts. He is the ultimate bully.

Look at the countries he has attacked: Venezuela, Yemen, Nigeria etc., small fry. The real criminals Netanyahu, Putin, China, Saudi Arabia are allowed to continue their slaughter and are even given lavish receptions at the White House and receive lavish praise.

STOP. I’m not taking this anymore, that’s what they all want you to do, live in fear, blank out any beauty in the world and in you. They are the enemy of humanity and all that is good, arts, books, films, kindness, even football.

R.E.M. sang it’s the end of the world as we know it (but I feel fine) and indeed I am. Finishing off Blindness by Saramago with books by Chekov, Byron and Keates landing on my door step. We do walk in beauty. Then back to the Mindhunter series, truly sublime. They know nothing of this, as they are not human, and it is the human soul that they cannot bomb or capture.

David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish.

