Since its establishment in 1988 by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has served for nearly four decades as the indispensable scientific compass of global climate diplomacy. Through the voluntary labor of thousands of independent researchers—climatologists, atmospheric and ocean scientists, geographers, ecologists, environmental scientists, economists, and social scientists—the panel synthesizes tens of thousands of peer-reviewed studies to provide humanity with an objective, consensus-based map of how Earth’s climate is changing.

Having contributed directly to IPCC assessment cycles for over three decades—as a government representative, Lead Author, Contributing Author, expert reviewer, Review Editor, and civil society observer—I have witnessed firsthand how the primary obstacle to climate action has evolved. For decades, governments accepted IPCC reports during marathon plenaries while dragging their feet on implementation. Today, however, geopolitical obstruction has infiltrated the very table where the scientific publication calendar is decided.

This shift became unmistakably clear in October 2026, when the IPCC’s 65th Plenary Session (IPCC-65) in Addis Ababa ended in an abrupt suspension. For the sixth consecutive session since early 2024, governments failed to agree on a release schedule for the three core volumes of the Seventh Assessment Report (AR7)—covering physical climate science (Working Group I), impacts, adaptation, and vulnerability (Working Group II), and climate change mitigation (Working Group III). Worse still, delegates adjourned without approving the 2027 budget, leaving the IPCC Trust Fund facing depletion by 2028. Although delegates are scheduled to reconvene online from December 1 to 3, 2026, to revisit the timeline and budget, the paralysis exposes a stark reality: several governments are weaponizing UN consensus rules as a procedural brake to delay the delivery of updated scientific truth to policymakers and the public.

1. From political inertia to procedural obstruction and physical reality

As examined in my recent analyses of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement regime, international climate governance suffers from a fundamental structural flaw. While the Paris Agreement legally mandates the submission and updating of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), it lacks automatic global enforcement penalties when numerical emission targets are missed. Without binding domestic legislation, aligned budgets, and public oversight, climate summits risk degenerating into commercial 'climate trade fairs' where corporate promotion replaces accountable action.

More than a decade after Paris, voluntary national pledges remain dangerously decoupled from atmospheric physics. According to UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report 2026, even full implementation of current national pledges would limit global warming to only 2.6°C this century—and roughly 2.8°C under existing policies. This trajectory represents a deterioration from the previous year’s 2.3–2.5°C NDC projection, driven by the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and revised historical emission estimates, while newly submitted NDCs have barely altered the curve. Exceeding the 1.5°C threshold is now inevitable, shifting the imperative toward minimizing the magnitude and duration of overshoot. Meanwhile, atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane (CH₄), and nitrous oxide (N₂O) have reached levels unprecedented in at least 800,000 years, committing the Earth system to centuries of warming, ocean acidification, and sea-level rise. High-emitting states are now attempting to manage this uncomfortable reality by blocking the publication schedule so that updated science arrives only after critical diplomatic deadlines have passed.

2. Why the calendar dispute matters: The 2028 Global Stocktake

Whether AR7 reports are published in 2028 or 2029 is not an academic technicality; it lies at the core of international climate law. Under the Paris Agreement, countries evaluate collective progress every five years through the Global Stocktake, a planetary report card designed to measure progress toward the 1.5°C goal and compel governments to ratchet up their national pledges before the next cycle begins.

The second Global Stocktake concludes in 2028. Climate-vulnerable nations, the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), the European Union, and over 200 IPCC authors insist that AR7’s core volumes must be delivered by mid-to-late 2028. Without AR7 on the table, governments drafting post-2030 climate policies will be forced to rely on AR6 data finalized between 2021 and 2023—an eternity in a rapidly escalating climate crisis marked by an enhanced greenhouse effect, rising radiative energy imbalances, and shattered ocean heat records. Conversely, a bloc led by Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, and China—backed by Kenya and South Africa—has pushed to delay publication until 2029, safely after the 2028 Stocktake closes, citing concerns over scientific rigor and Global South participation.

3. 'Holding science hostage': international reactions and who benefits

The collapse of the Addis Ababa session triggered unusually blunt pushback from the scientific and policy communities. Over 200 IPCC drafting authors signed an open letter pledging to continue writing their chapters on schedule despite political gridlock, while researchers dismantled claims regarding developing-nation capacity by noting that countries like China and India operate some of the world’s most advanced climate modeling centers. Policy experts declared that climate politics is now 'holding science hostage,' and former UN climate envoy Mary Robinson warned that supporting Global South scientists cannot be used as a pretext to undermine the IPCC itself.

In international diplomacy, procedural delays are never neutral. Pushing AR7 past 2028 creates a convenient policy vacuum benefiting four distinct power blocs:

Petro-States and Fossil Fuel Exporters: Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, fossil-fuel-dependent economies gain billions of dollars in extended extraction and delay the financial shock of stranded assets for every year that UN-approved data on the 1.5°C overshoot and fossil fuel phase-out is kept out of the Global Stocktake.

High-Emitting Emerging Economies: Rapidly industrializing giants like India and China align with petro-states under the banner of 'Global South inclusivity' to shield themselves from intense international scrutiny during the 2028 Stocktake, buying diplomatic breathing room before committing to strict emission-peaking timelines.

Wealthy Historical Polluters Evading Climate Finance: Delaying Working Group II’s report on impacts and adaptation quietly relieves financial pressure on rich nations by keeping updated, consensus-approved figures on escalating loss, damage, and adaptation costs off the negotiating table.

Fossil Fuel Lobbies and False-Solution Advocates: Actors promoting unscaled Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), opaque carbon markets, or superficial tree-planting schemes over immediate emission cuts thrive on scientific ambiguity and outdated AR6 baselines.

4. Consequences for science, adaptation, and a broken feedback loop

Stalling the IPCC cannot suspend the laws of atmospheric physics; rising greenhouse gas emissions continue to disrupt Earth’s energy budget and drive enhanced positive radiative forcing regardless of diplomatic votes. However, delaying scientific synthesis undermines human response in three critical ways: it erodes the IPCC’s authority as an impartial early-warning system while starving the very Trust Fund that finances Global South scientists’ participation; it locks governments into outdated post-2030 policies amid intensifying atmospheric evaporative demand and compound heatwave-drought risks; and it leaves 3.3 to 3.6 billion highly vulnerable people—particularly seasonal farmworkers, smallholders, and low-income urban residents—exposed to maladaptation due to the absence of updated technical adaptation guidelines.

Ultimately, the Paris regime relies on a self-reinforcing feedback loop: IPCC Science → Global Stocktake → Strengthened NDCs → COP Accountability. By blocking the AR7 calendar, obstructionist states are severing the first link in this chain. When IPCC delegates reconvene online on December 1–3, 2026, they will not merely vote on a publishing schedule—they will decide whether global climate treaties remain anchored in physical reality or surrender their scientific compass to those who profit from delay. (MT/CA/VK)