Discussing and questioning Europe’s traditional nationalist historiography has also led to questioning history education and initiating reforms. In brief, these processes have continued through the re-examination of history education from critical, transnational, and multidimensional perspectives. Through these processes, history education in Europe has entered a new phase, seeking comprehensive, multiperspective educational reform.

As is well known, history education has always been used as one of the most essential means of constructing modern nation-states and shaping civic consciousness. Traditionally, history education curricula were designed to develop a nationalist identity, foster loyalty to the state, and cultivate a sense of collective national belonging. Today, these curricula are under close scrutiny.[1]

Given this, in the context of increasing awareness of history teaching in today’s Europe, the relationship between history learning processes, both in and out of school, and the construction of national identities has become an increasingly important topic. Consequently, it has become necessary to study the historical narratives commonly used to build nation-states and national identities from a critical perspective.[2]

On the other hand, official narratives that ignore Europe’s multicultural structure are another key issue for comprehensive reform in history education. This means that denying the multicultural structure of today’s Europe cannot be reconciled with its sociopolitical composition. In brief, official historical narratives developed by nation-states based on monolithic state structures are incompatible with multicultural Europe. Today, alongside the movement to confront the past, the critical examination of history education and the questioning of nationalist historical narratives constructed by nation-states are on the agenda.[3]

European institutions, primarily the Council of Europe, the European Union, and the European Association of History Educators, view and support history education not as the passive memorization of the past and historical facts, but as an active tool for building democratic competencies, critical thinking, and social cohesion.

Role of the Council of Europe

It is evident that history education reform processes in Europe are primarily carried out by the Council of Europe and institutions established under its auspices (the Observatory on History Teaching in Europe (OHTE), the European Dimension in History Teaching (EDiHT), and Council of Europe recommendations). For this reason, examining the work of the Council of Europe in this field would be quite useful for readers. First, leading figures and experts developed a new conceptual approach and objectives aimed at reinforcing mutual understanding and confidence between people through cooperation and the promotion of education in human rights and respect for cultural diversity. They also believed that eliminating prejudices in history teaching by underlining the positive mutual influences between different countries, regions, and religions in Europe’s historical development was essential to developing a critical perspective.

From the mid-1990s onward, cooperation on history teaching in Europe to counter antidemocratic, racist, and xenophobic trends appeared to make it necessary to launch a reform process. In 1996, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a recommendation on "History and the learning of history in Europe," advocating critical thinking, cultural diversity, and the need to combat stereotypes and racism. It also called for history curricula to cover all aspects of society, including social and cultural diversity, minorities, and local history.

A 2001 recommendation (2001/15) by the Committee of Ministers to member states on history teaching in the 21st century advised an approach emphasizing history teaching in a democratic, pluralist Europe. The concept designed for students highlighted respect for differences, recognition of national identities, reconciliation, and mutual trust between social groups. It also advised that history teaching should promote the fundamental values of tolerance, human rights, and democracy. In addition, it emphasized the need to be aware of the misuse of history, including falsification, denial, omission, distortion, nationalistic versions of the past, and fixation on a single event to justify or conceal crimes committed in the past.

A concept paper issued in 2018 by the Council of Europe, titled "Quality history education in the 21st century - Principles and guidelines," directly confronted the main challenges of the time, with a view to making policy recommendations on ways of teaching history to strengthen diverse and inclusive democracies. The paper underlined the important role of history education in confronting the political, cultural, and social challenges facing Europe. It also drew attention to the diverse nature of societies, the integration of migrants and refugees into Europe, and attacks on democracy and democratic values.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a recommendation on history teaching in conflict and post-conflict phases. It also advocated intercultural dialogue and promoted the motto "Living Together as Equals in Dignity."

Besides this work, the Council of Europe conducts forums under the title "Forums for History and Democracy." These forums, held between 2022 and 2025, brought together public authorities, teachers, researchers, and civil society representatives. Their subjects included "Sites of Memories: Learning Since 2022," "History education for democracy – the role of public authorities in history education," "History Education in the Digital Age," "Academic freedom and freedom of research in history at higher education level," and "Where learners meet history: reaffirming the role of history education in the 21st century."

On the other hand, another program, called "Educating for diversity and democracy: teaching history in contemporary Europe," focused mainly on what constitutes quality in history teaching and learning in the diverse educational context of the 21st century, reflecting the Council of Europe’s achievements in history teaching.

The Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik on May 16, 2023, reaffirmed the commitment to developing mutual understanding among the peoples of Europe and reciprocal appreciation of cultural diversity and heritage. The Reykjavik Summit Declaration spells it out: "We underline the importance of education to give children and young people the necessary references to grow up embracing our democratic values in culturally diverse societies and take an active part in the protection of our cultural heritage."

On the other hand, history teaching faces new challenges, particularly at a time when new technologies have the potential to manipulate facts and present them in an unfiltered form for populist, nationalist, and xenophobic purposes. Thus, the Council of Europe and its mission in history teaching now face the challenge of countering these new trends. (Teaching History, Grounding Democracy, Birte Wassenberg and Vincent Tupinier, Council of Europe, September 2023)[4]

In brief, in Europe, the relationship between history education and education for democratic citizenship has evolved from nationalist nation-building toward the development of a multicultural, democratic Europe. Within the concepts and principles developed under the Council of Europe framework, history teaching aims to enable students to question and analyze the past from a critical perspective. History teaching curricula are also expected to reflect the political, social, economic, cultural, and intellectual dimensions of history from various perspectives. It is hoped that these policies and principles will inspire all European countries to reform their history education, with curricula covering human rights, participatory democracy, multiculturalism, social justice, and cultural identities.

[1] https://www.globalasia.org/v10no2/focus/history-education-and-nationalist-phenomenology-in-east-asia_jie-hyun-lim

[2] https://books.google.com.tr/books/about/History_Education_and_the_Construction_o.html?id=jQIoDwAAQBAJ&redir_esc=y

[3] https://www.euroclio.eu/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Teaching-History-and-Social-Studies-for-Multicultural-Europe-ENGLISH.pdf

[4] https://rm.coe.int/2023-08-exhibition-brochure-en/1680ac6afb

(NT)