Are the Big Three in trouble? We have lift off

Week one

The league started with all Galatasaray’s main rivals praying that they wouldn’t win the title again and for a -wait for it- record 5th time in a row, yes, you heard it right. I’m sure if it happens again the other teams will move en masse to join the Islandic 2nd division and leave it for Galatasaray to play on their own.

But never fear, from the jaws of victory they almost clinched defeat against 10 men Çorum. The game was dire and played so slow you could see snails whizzing past. (This is sadly true in most leagues now.) At one point I almost thought the winger had a walking stick as he waited for all the Çorum players to get back. Having so much time, they could have had cocktails on a sunlounge, waiting. Osimhen was starved of any meaningful chances and as the nerves set in the inevitable happened even against 10 men Çorum, a last minute equaliser. After the game the manager said we desperately need more players, not a great show of confidence in those he has.

Fenerbahçe

With each passing year without a title the pressure mounts, 13 and counting, and with the possibility of Galatasaray being crowned rulers of the world. This season feels like do or die again. However, in the few European games prior to the start of the season, they have looked compact and confident with a few new players. With this in mind, a game away to relegation favourites Gençlerbirliği should have been a walk in the park and it was, going one up after a few minutes, and then they, the opposition scored. Guendouzi’s face said it all, pleading I didn’t know they were allowed to score as well? Quickly like Bambi in headlights, they crumbled to a defeat. Lukaku will make a difference and I’m confident they can bounce back

Beşiktaş

Beşiktaş fans during Eyüpspor match

They are the loyalist fans in league, hopeless for a number of years, could the long-suffering fans have something to shout about this year? The stadium was bouncing but as the two above, they were nervous like on a first date, terrified in case they make a wrong move. Trossard was superb and a win will give them encouragement.

The chasing pack

Trabzonspor signed “The Egyptian King” Mo Salah, joining from my club Liverpool. At first the western media sniggered arrogantly, then as more and more top players joined clubs here, they changed their tune; talking about how the amazing fans, culture, cuisine and of course beach life are creating a heady temptation. This could be Trabzon’s season as Mo is tempting the best to join him.

Mayor offers Mohamed Salah ‘climate change-proof’ land in Trabzon

As the weekend faded to the last game, Samsunspor played Göztepe in what was the tie of the round 3-3, the sort of game you don’t even move from the couch. Göztepe are in fact my outside bet to win the league, building on last season’s achievements.

Another notable point is the inclusion of Amedspor in the Süper Lig from the Kurdish region; it is hoped at this critical time it is the football that does the talking and not the actions of some opposition crowds.

This season as ever, I will be seeing my local long suffering amateur side mixing and enjoying the atmosphere. Another club just a little way away is now in the second league, and I may savour the delights there too.

My eyes will of course be on the Süper Lig which I love. As football is run by big companies back home, there is still a connection between fans and their clubs here as it’s the members who run them.

And whoever you support, I will be watching and clapping the beautiful game here. (DM/VK)