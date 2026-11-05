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DP: Date Published: 05.11.2026 21:23 5 November 2026 21:23
 ~  MO: Modified On: 05.11.2026 21:26 5 November 2026 21:26
Read Read:  2 minute

And breathe…

The Republicans played their usual cards on race, islamophobia, transgender and intolerance and fear of others; it was the Hitler calling card in all but name.

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

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And breathe…
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I grabbed the phone blurry eyed, he was crushed. I turned on CNN and saw it in glorious technicolour, the tyrant in chief was indeed crushed and soon will be going himself. Those tyrannical leaders from Russia to Israel had lost their leader and knew they too maybe, one day soon, swept away like in Serbia, Hungary and unfolding in Albania and other countries, people have had enough.

The Republicans played their usual cards on race, islamophobia, transgender and intolerance and fear of others; it was the Hitler calling card in all but name. As I’m writing, Abdul El-Sayed has taken Michigan, the first Muslim senator ever, a message of love over hate and bigotry. Kansas has just fallen to the Democrats for the first time in almost 100 years. In Turkish terms it would be like Konya falling to the communist party. James Talarico won for the Democrats in Texas for the first time since 1988. Portrayed as a ‘deviant’ by Trump, the soft-spoken Christian appealed to kindness and helping the people, not division.

In a polarised country both socially and economically, he appealed to those who saw through Trump’s lies, they were not buying it anymore. Divisive politics does not put food on the table or gas in the car. The latter being pivotal; taking away Americans’ most valuable possession, the car and the freedom to ride the highway like their forefathers, worry free. He might have survived that but starting a war that caused this (Iran) is unthinkable. He, like a promising child set to get straight A’s but flunks them all, let them down and he won’t get them back. The Democrats now face one challenge go with the blue wave of progressives or stick in the slow lane with Netanyahu sympathisers and corporate backers. I now which wave I would like to ride on.

Origin
Istanbul
David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor
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David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish.

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