All the lost souls

The torrential wind and rain continued to lash against the window pane

And still the phone rang, hanging on the line.

Down the elevator and to the right, at No 6 the alarm bells were ringing, screams too ugly to leave alone.

Should we do something, what can we do

She was in bits and pieces, the kids too but when at last the lashes had stopped, they took comfort in the

torrential wind and rain continuing to lash against the window pane

there was nothing that number 22 could do, it had mounted and mounted and the wardrobe at the door wouldn’t hold them anymore come out come out or we will smash the door

Should we do something what can we do

The torrential wind and rain continued to lash against the window hiding his screams of pain

It continued to ring out relentlessly with no end in sight

Just like this rain

There is delight at 73, his talentless child just got a job on TV, after her brother became an adviser to government even though he can’t read.

Such a rich vein of stupidity

The good times were ringing out with no end insight

We can skirt around, at the roads that have sunk in the ground. The tree felled for something ugly. Tower blocks ripping up kindergartens and parks. Why would you ever leave apartment block 13

The torrential wind and rain continued to lash against the window panes

And still the phone rang, hanging on the line but his heart had succumbed to the pain

I didn’t stop raining…

He refused to go to school but after a beating who could blame him at No 6 or 16. She had a couple of shiners that blew up like red ballons

Not even the rain could wash them away as she stood on the rain-soaked balcony

Should we do something what can we do

On the ground floor he prayed and prayed day and night. Some said he had no food, and no money for light. It seeped through the faulty construction and slowly it sank no one gave a flight.

His prayers were answered, the torrential wind and rain continued to lash against the ground where it had stood. Hope had ended long ago, before these rainy nights.