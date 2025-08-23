'All Good Things Come to an End, Even Murder'

“So, you’re here again Mr Miller. And where you here last night?” “No, I was…” “Calm down,” he said, patting me like child on the shoulder. “It was a tragic accident,” he added, looking at the floor solemnly. “But, but…” “But what? There are no footprints sign of a struggle.” “Couldn’t the rain have washed them away?” “Your wife warned me about your little worry troubles.” I suddenly became embarrassed, ashamed and quickly got away from the scene. “You rest Mr Miller.” “I will!” I shouted back from a distance.

From seeing the tragic images on the news in the morning, I had shook myself out of my slumber determined to look for myself. It didn’t seem plausible that they would just fall randomly over a cliff but as the officer said maybe it was my “little worry problems.“ Lost in thoughts, I had drifted some way away from the crime, urm, accident scene. Next to a tree I saw tyre marks and something lying on the floor. I wanted to shout to the officer to have a look but thought better of it and anyway they were heading back to their cars.

The object on the floor was a small see-through plastic bag with a few crusts in a napkin. I shook the crumbs out to reveal in the top corner the initials SG. I stood motionless. Were things building up? I went back home with the items carefully placed in my bag. Something had to give.

When I arrived home my wife greeting me smiling like a Cheshire cat, holding a piece of card like it was a lottery check. “We shall go to ball,” she said, twirling around. “What’s happening?” “We have been invited to the Granger’s grand ball, tomorrow.” We spent the rest of the day buying a suit and new dress. “Isn’t this exciting?” Finally slumped in front of the TV at night, with a glass of wine. “Yes, it should be very interesting.” “Why can’t you just be happy for once?” She stormed off to bed. I didn’t have the heart, or even belief, to tell her that they were going to be entertained by a murderous couple.

We took a short taxi journey to the mansion on the hill. All of the time thinking what have I really got on these people. That they had lights on in their house and a car sound, looking fishy when discussing the crime and a napkin with the initials of what could be for all I knew the name of a restaurant. “Relax, just enjoy yourself.” The doors flung open and you could almost smell the money. The perfect hosts greeting everyone. When it came to our turn, it was quite clear that Sissy had had a wee bit too much alcohol and gave a nervous laugh when taking my hand. “How quite charming that you could make it.” Percy gave her a weary look. “Yes, glad you could make it.” Anyone who was anyone was here the mayor, heads of businesses, and huddled in the corner a rather dilapidated English group.

After a short time, we were shown to our place around the grand table. with two napkins placed either side with the initials PG and SG, the same I had seen under the tree. I went cold. “Are you OK?” “Yes, fine, just a bit of a stomach upset.” The meal passed in a blur and we were shown into the grand ball room where the main event was to take place.

When the mayor got up to discuss how great he was for hours, I excused myself on the pretences of going to the toilet. I snooped along various corridors till I saw a shining light in one room. Stepping in slowly I approached a desk with a laptop and the same initials on a napkin, SG. I looked at the laptop with the search of murders in the 1970S still open. I took a photo, then noticed a book. “A Memoir.” I quickly snap shot each page, then turned to a box labelled “Souvenirs,” opened it and did the same, a ring and a scarf this time. Quicky, I turned round and went out back through the corridors. “Are you lost?” “Ah, yes, where is the toilet please? “Right behind you, Mr Miller,” said Percy with a quizzical eye, then turned and walked off. I arrived back in in the hall just in time to see Percy get on stage and Sissy stagger onto it.

She grabbed the mic as the spotlight shone on her, gently easing her husband out of the lime light. This was hers and hers alone, her Liza Minelli moment.

“Thank you, thank you for all of you coming here tonight. “Her drunken finger randomly pointed into the crowds and the ceiling, Sissy steadied herself on the lectern.

“It has been a difficult few months for OUR village.” In the shadow I could see Percy nervously tapping his foot and twitching, even the inspector noticed this and listened intensely, I observed.

“We have had murders here.” She looked deranged. “I mean a murder.” Was that just a slip of the tongue? “Anyway, she was just a poor ref…” “Now dear, people don’t want to hear about this sort of thing.” She grabbed the mic back. “And the poor people didn’t have baby, did they Percy?” Pecry sternly reprimanded his wife. “Now sit down.” Audience was laughing, to be that drunk, eh? Who had only noticed just the ramblings of a drunken woman and not something revealing? But I, and as it happens the inspector, had picked up that she had said the dead girl was a “ref”ugee and that she sought reassurance that some couple did not have a baby, as if they both knew something. The image of the napkin SG found near the trees flashed in my head.

“We’re leaving.” “But the dancing hasn’t started yet.” “Just come now, please.” She reluctantly followed me. The Inspector looked suspicious as well, I saw him walking up to the couple. I steered my way around there to eavesdrop. Sissy was barely able to stand. “Ms Granger, you spoke about the recent deaths in the village is there anything you want to share with me?” Sissy put a drunken finger to her lipsi “Ssshhhh, you’re not allowed to ask us anything.” “Right inspector, now just let me get my wife to the bedroom.”

We returned home. “Why a perfectly beautiful night is ruined, if I may ask?” inquired my wife. I didn’t answer. “I need to look up some info, could you please wait?”

The “Memoir” detailed two murders identical to the ones that had happened in our village, she had changed the place name though. So, both were murders, I thought. From scanning Google images I found the ring was Syrian in origin and the scarf the design of those used by nomads in the area. I called to my wife to join me and told her all I knew. “Why did you keep it secret?” “I just thought it was my over active imagination.” But know we have to go to police David.” “We can’t.” “Why?” “Because they are not allowed to question them, I think there may be some diplomatic connections, I don’t know, and lots of people in their pockets, I suspect. They have to be caught red handed and hopefully as we get closer, we can trust the inspector. I’m going to sound him out.”

The inspector sat uncomfortably in his office. He knew the Grangers if not the killers themselves were at least very close to the source. He said none of this to anyone. He had to be absolutely sure and thread very very carefully. His phone rang.

I had finally accepted to call the police. “Hello, it’s me, David.” “Hello Mr Miller, it’s good to hear from you.” I felt a kind of relief. “I think they did it.” “Did what?” I knew full well that he knew what I was talking about. “The refugee and the couple.” I think you may be right.” I paused, quite taken aback. That was unexpected. “Urm, yes, I’m glad you agree.” “Do you have some evidence?” “Can we meet tomorrow? I don’t want to say any more on the phone and it is too late tonight, I don’t think there will be other developments.” The inspector paused. “Of course I will.” Nothing more needed to be said.

We didn’t sleep well that night, both of us staring at the ceiling. “So, what did he say?” “He sort of believes me, but reading between the lines, we have to catch them red-handed.” “And how are we going to that?” “We just have to wait.”

Percy woke up early, he hadn’t had that much to drink. His wife who was eight times over the limit rose around noon. “So, what was that about last night?” “What was what about?” Still slurring her words. “You practically implicated us in the murders; lucky you were so drunk nobody paid much attention to what you said.” “Oh well, I’d better leave that out of the memoir then.” She pointed in the direction of her desk. Percy scanned through the book. “This is almost a confession, and what is this?” He opened the souvenir box. “Just something to remember them by.” “This is incriminating evidence, just lying there on your desk!” Percy was angry but secretly liked the idea of these tokens. “We need to put them in a safe place.” He opened the safe door, covering then placing them inside. Sissy was a liability, it would only be a matter of time before she said something else to someone. As for the nosy police officer, a word in the ear of the right people about how he was harassing them would lead to a reprimand and probably he would be transferred to another police force.

“You’re angry with me! And we were having so much fun, and I was doing good, right?” “Right, darling.” Well, let’s just forget about it.” She opened up her laptop. “Right, now let’s see what’s next, murder in the 70s or 80s? “I’ve been very cruel to you my little dewdrop. But will you let me decide in future?”

As the sun was just starting to go down, he finally declared, “Right, off we go.” “Oh, another murder, who this time?” Sissy was stamping her feet with excitement. “No, just a bit of us time first.” “Oh… Okay then, why not?” She pouted her lips like spoiled brat. “Get a few bottles of wine and make some sandwiches and nibbles.

We were at the intersection, at the bottom of their road. “What are we doing?” “Waiting.” “Waiting for what?” I had phoned the inspector first thing in the morning and he had arrived within ten minutes. I told him the lot, including the images of the incriminating evidence found at their house. “It does seem compelling Mr Miller,” he had said nervously. I could see that he was wondering if he would still have a job at the end of this. After that we went to the intersection. It had been hours. I was quite bored, to be perfectly honest.

“There they go!” Finally. The Granger’s car went past at a leisurely pace. They were oblivious to what was behind them. He was completely lost in thought, as far as I could see.

This was so much better than in the states, there I would kill just random people, a hitchhiker drunk, a woman leaving a night club. No rhyme or reason. This was so much better, methodical and with souvenirs. I am not going to allow anyone to take away this baby.

“We are we going?” “Badavut. There’s a secluded spot I know, I’ve never had the chance to show you. We can see the sun go down and even take a drip.” “Oh, how lovely, but I haven’t got my bikini with me.” “Go in your underwear or…” “You are so naughty!” “There we are, we can walk down from here.” Getting out of the car, Percy checked his pockets to see if the small bottle was still there. It was.

I pulled out just out of sight, the inspector got out his binoculars. “Can you see them?” “Yes, as clear as day.”

As they sat on the golden sand with wine and sandwiches, Sissy felt relaxed and loved. “This is such a perfect place.” “It is indeed. Let’s get in the water.” While Sissy was stripping down to her underwear with her back to him, Percy poured the sedative into her glass. “Come on, drink up, it will get too warm soon.” She knocked back half a large glass in one go. Soon she was listless on the ground. Percy picked her up and walked to the sea.

“He’s drugged her,” said the inspector in a panic. “You walk on, try to divert him. I’ll call for back up and send officers to search their house.” I walked to him not really knowing what to do. “Hi Percy.” He stopped dead in his tracks, the water lapping his feet. He waited a bit, then turned round. “Ah, it’s you Mr Miller, lovely evening, isn’t it? I thought we would go for a dip.” “Is she okay?” “Yes, just a bit sleepy. I thought the salt water would wake her up.” “That seems unlikely, Mr Granger,” said the inspector sternly, he had just materialised next to us. “As you have just drugged her.” Sissy let out a soft murmur. “Don’t be preposterous.” “I saw it all. I am arresting you for the murder of the yet unidentified young girl and Mr and Ms Çelik.” Hearing the names made it more chilling. “That’s ridiculous, and anyway you have no authority to question me.” “We also have officers behind me and at your house, looking for the ‘Memoir’ and ‘Souvenirs.’” That was me. The game was up. He put Sissy on the floor, let himself be handcuffed and soon the ambulance drove her away… The officers took Percy to the station.

We sat on the beach, the inspector and I. “Would you like some of this wine, inspector?” “No, poison is not my vintage.” “Oh, yes.” I dropped the bottle. “Oh god, I touched it, do you think I might die now?” The Inspector gave a wry smile. “You may be a bit mad Mr Miller, but it’s the right sort of madness.”

The End