TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 06.02.2026 08:00 6 February 2026 08:00
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.02.2026 08:00 6 February 2026 08:00
Read Read:  3 minute

Ahmet Türk's seat

An elected person is always unsettling for those in power. Their authority does not come from a superior, but from the people. And the people whisper the most dangerous sentence:

Mustafa Yıldız

TRTürkçesini Oku
Mustafa Yıldız

Mustafa Yıldız

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Ahmet Türk's seat

There are some seats that tell you not about the person sitting on them, but about the people beneath them.

The seat Ahmet Türk has occupied in Mardin has been such a seat for years. More like a memory than an office.
The memory of conflicts, sentences of peace, unfinished hopes, of a city that is resentful yet stubborn.

One morning, that seat was emptied. There was no rally, no tanks. Just a document. A signature. And the will of thousands of people was squeezed into a bureaucratic sentence.

This is what we call a trustee appointment:
A silent seizure, a theft that does not shout. A white-gloved lawsuit opened against the ballot box.

The state said “suspicion.” It said “security.” But once again it did not say the real word:
“Fear.”

Because an elected person is always unsettling for those in power. Their authority does not come from a superior, but from the people. And the people whisper the most dangerous sentence:
“This seat is not yours.”

Yet this is exactly where the law begins. The Constitution is clear:
An elected mayor can only be removed from office if there is a crime related to their duty.

This small sentence is the backbone of a regime.
It is where the state is told “stop.”

The question is simple:
Was Ahmet Türk’s mayoral office the scene of a crime?
Did the municipality become a tool of darkness?

If the answer is no, then it is not only a trustee who sits in that seat. The one sitting there is the courage of the state to rise above its own law.

The European Court of Human Rights has been saying this for years: An election is not just about casting a vote. It is about the person you choose being able to serve.

Otherwise, the ballot box becomes a prop. Democracy a display window, and the people mere spectators.

Ahmet Türk is not just a politician in this country. He is one of the living memories of the Kurdish issue.

He is a witness to peace attempts, periods of denial, hopeful tables, and overturned chairs.

Removing him from office is not removing one person. It is deepening Mardin’s sense that “it does not matter who we elect.” And this feeling is the most dangerous one, the one that rots a state from within.

Because democracy is not a safe regime. It is risky, noisy, but honorable.

It is the courage to elect someone you do not like, the virtue of enduring what you fear, and a trustee does not only govern a municipality.

It changes the way a people looks at itself. People begin to look in the mirror not as citizens, but as objects of administration. And this is the real impoverishment.

One day the seat goes. Then the vote. Then the word.

In the end, the sentence inside a person, “I am the owner of this country,” is extinguished. That is why Ahmet Türk’s seat matters. Not because of who sits on it, but because it shows whose will is being crushed beneath it.

Origin
Istanbul
ahmet Türk
Mustafa Yıldız
Mustafa Yıldız
all articles of the author
Halkların Demokratik Partisi (HDP) Üyesi. Diyarbakır Büyükşehir Belediyesi Teftiş Kurulu Başkanlığı, Genel Sekreter Yardımcılığı ve Mardin Büyükşehir Belediyesi Genel Sekreterliği görevlerinde bulundu. 2019 yılında Mardin Büyükşehir Belediyesi’ne...

Halkların Demokratik Partisi (HDP) Üyesi. Diyarbakır Büyükşehir Belediyesi Teftiş Kurulu Başkanlığı, Genel Sekreter Yardımcılığı ve Mardin Büyükşehir Belediyesi Genel Sekreterliği görevlerinde bulundu. 2019 yılında Mardin Büyükşehir Belediyesi’ne kayyım atandığında açığa alındı. Emekli oldu. “Yasalardan Arındırılmış Kayyum Belediyeleri” kitabının yazarı. 1964 Diyarbakır doğumlu.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
Is Turkey winning in Damascus but losing in Diyarbakır?
23 January 2026
Is Turkey winning in Damascus but losing in Diyarbakır?
Back to Top