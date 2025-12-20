A Year of No Truth

I grew up in the 1970s, yes, I am that old, it seems now to be a decade of simplicity and things being OK. Playing out till dark, your parents not knowing where you are, or if you were alive or dead. The good old days.

In politics the Conservatives and Labour took turns to run the country in our green and pleasant land. There were values that all governments shared, the rule of law, human rights conventions, things that are now disposed of Iike sweet wrappers. By the end of the decade it was, like our family life, to come crashing to the ground, but for now it was Ok. As a family we went to our village hall to be told what to do if the Russians fired nuclear bombs at our village, no one questioned why they would do that, but anyway all is fine if they do, you just hide under a table and put out a sand bag outside your door. It was the 1970s, even nuclear annihilation was manageable. It was the Cold War, Russia and the west were going to blow each other up, but no one really believed it. Russian and east block sports stars were loved and spy novels turned the whole thing into a game.

As we entered the 80s, the truth was still there. Thatcher and Reagan, I feel, believed trickle down economics and the free market would bring prosperity to all. When it didn’t, they put their fingers in their ears screaming la la la I can’t hear you. When they were gone, we had moments of cool Britannia and the London Olympics. Fast forward to now and the motorcade of 2000’s is driving us all over the cliff.

Just gimme me some truth…

No nation on earth came to the aid of the Palestinians, FACT. Some moaned about how awful it all was whilst arming the war planes doing the killings. The western media portrayed those caring for Palestinians as the enemy and even arrested them, some are currently still on hunger strike in the UK. If the nations of the world had sailed to block Israel’s humanitarian aid embargo, what would have Israel done, declare war on the world? NO. I can’t help thinking back then nations would have done more, saying it’s just not right. It was left to flotilla of boats to become sitting targets with a young brave Swedish activist. And did anyone think of putting boots on the ground to save lives, NO.

I'm sick and tired of hearing things

From uptight, short-sighted, narrow minded hypocrites

What’s happening in Ukraine was inevitable as soon as no NATO boots on the ground at the beginning the painful decline was sealed. Instead, we sent them paper planes and pea shooters leaving Putin’s plans for a greater Russia intact. Bravo you just sold a nation down the river.

I've had enough of watching scenes

Of schizophrenic, ego-centric, paranoiac, primadonnas

But of course the real losers are you and me in this post truth world, all rule books are ripped up and little incontinent Hitlers run around the world burning up democracy and anything good, throwing people in jail for not agreeing with them or just being different. From Russia to Hong Kong the jails are filling up with nonsense. And what I took for granted is no more; books banned and the rule of law discarded to the history books.

And it’s always the poor that get it as John Steinbeck wrote in Grapes of Wrath.

“If you're in trouble or hurt or need—go to poor people. They're the only ones that'll help—the only ones.”

- John Steinbeck, The Grapes of Wrath

I am remembering also at this Christmas and New Year time the real value of the kindness of others here in Turkey that I see most days, but especially this time two years ago.

I was intubated in my 2nd ICU. Then before they permanently switched me off, they stopped the machine and I breathed like a baby’s first breath. After a short while I realised the prayers people had given for me, teachers, pupils, stranger’s gifts, visits and care. As the young mayor of a Manisa district died, I am reminded of this. At Gülşah Durbay’s funeral the CHP leader Özgür Özel, opened up his heart and pain weeping bitterly.

And how far away removed is this love from the venom of Trump, Putin Netanyahu et al who value power, themselves and wilfully hurting others in their fascistic onslaught.

Take it away John

Finally, I would like to wish everyone who has read, enjoyed, or even been annoyed by my articles a very happy Christmas & New year (I mean it’s almost the same here, right?). And to those people who have read my book Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz and who have personally come to see me at my book launch events. I am humbled by your words and love, seasons greetings to you all.