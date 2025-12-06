A new chapter for Turkey: multiculturalism and identities

The new "peace process," launched with the aim of peace and democratization, calls for a new agenda in the country: the policies and acts for a peaceful coexistence and the establishment of a pluralistic democratic system in multicultural societies need to be discussed at different political and civic institutions from various perspectives. In order to enjoy a life in peace and a stable plural democratic order in multicultural societies with conflicting cultural groups, it is necessary to launch comprehensive discussions and studies covering existing pluralism problems and alternatives for suitable conflict resolution models.

Although these issues are quite new for Turkey, due to the ongoing peace process, they need to be at the top of the agenda of all political institutions and the professional organizations dealing with rights and freedoms. In this process, cultural groups and identities that constitute the minorities excluded from the social and political field deserve to be studied with a special care to identify their needs and expectations.

Multiculturalism and identities become one of the fundamental debates in today's political systems. This is driven by globalization, migration, ethnic conflicts, and the questioning of the nation-state's structures and its historical change under the impact of international human rights organizations’ pressures on recognition and the rights of identities.

All nation states are multicultural

The course of the peace process imposes a mandate on all democratic institutions to open a discussion of fundamental concepts such as culture, cultural identity, multiculturalism, the nation state, and nationalism from an identity perspective. Furthermore, it is also important to consider that, contrary to popular belief, the concept of the nation state does not mean a state established by a single dominant cultural group; all nation states are multicultural, bringing together different ethnic or religious cultural groups and identities.

The immediate mission of all NGOs for effective peace and democracy and the friendly integration of all differences and identities needs to fix objectives aimed at promoting a peaceful and inclusive society, recognizing the political values of each identity, and allowing them to participate in politics and public fields.

Therefore, the peace process is also important with its current political and legal dimensions. The introduction of identities and the discussion of their significance in society and politics have gained particular importance for the process. The concept of identity should be evaluated by considering its historical and sociological contexts and its various dimensions; its place in sociology, psychology, anthropology, and politics reveals the multidimensional nature of the issue.

On the other hand, formal equality is often not sufficient to guarantee full and effective equality to all members of society; states have to adopt specific and targeted policies for cultural identities to remove legal, economic, and/or social obstacles that may hinder effective equality and impede the full participation of all in political, economic, social, and cultural life. And these tailored policies may go beyond simply removing barriers to equal opportunities and be designed to create a political climate that allows all identities to enjoy the freedoms to protect and develop their identities.

Realizing integration

In order to promote the integration of society, states need to acknowledge the diversity in their societies and abstain from any attempts to assimilate them. In addition, they are obliged to promote the rights of persons belonging to minorities to effectively participate in public affairs and to maintain their identities by providing adequate opportunities to develop their culture, to use their language, and to practice their religion. In other words, respecting diversity, protecting, and promoting the rights of identities help to strengthen the integration, and the barriers that may exist due to prejudice or lack of knowledge also need to be removed. Briefly, eliminating all restrictions limiting the rights and freedoms of minorities/identities can thus be considered preconditions for a lasting peace, security, and stability.

And, integration of all differences and identities requires, first and foremost, an assessment made in light of past constitutional experiences of our country and the development and the established concept of the nation state, nationalism, and basic policies regarding minorities, and facing with the past constitutional and political crises.

Today, the dimensions and scope of human rights have expanded significantly, encompassing identities. As a result of this development, international human rights treaties have imposed obligations on states and brought the recognition of identities to the agenda. Within the framework of this development, the concept of "cultural identities" has been adopted in multicultural societies, replacing "minority-majority," which views all differences as equal and respectable. This approach reflects a significant change because it removes minorities from a subordinate position against the majority or dominant group.

When examining these issues within the context of globalization, it is observed that nation states face difficulties in maintaining their political and economic independence under the influence of the globalization of capitalism, the growth of social inequalities, population movements, the changing demographic structures of countries, and international corporations that have gained global power. Meanwhile, populist leaders of the right, rising to power, have chosen to cultivate consent through policies that suppress other identities while asserting national ethnic identities and their cultural superiority in the face of dysfunctional democracy and economic problems.

Politicization of cultural identities

While nation states are forced to adapt to global norms in international relations, they also need to address the challenges posed by the coexistence of national and other minority identities, in addition to maintaining the cultural identities of their own societies. As a significant development, the politicization of cultural identities can increase new participation in the system and strengthen polarization and nationalist tendencies. Comprehensive discussions of the Kurdish issue during the current period, and assessing the perspectives that will contribute to the handling of the past problems and their possible solutions, are expected to develop peace and stability and would be a significant achievement for a multicultural and unitary state.

Accordingly, the political issue awaiting a solution today is the resolution of democracy and legitimacy issues and conflicts arising from the existence of different cultures and identities in today's nation-states founded on a single dominant culture/identity. In other words, finding legitimate, ethical, and democratic answers to fundamental democratic and human rights issues, such as pluralism and legitimacy, in today's multicultural nation-state structures dominated by a single culture and identity.

In short, the importance that identities, which constitute a fundamental element of multicultural societies, gained value in social and political sciences paved the way for the reinterpretation of social structures and constitutions ignoring these identities. Therefore, the all-embracing nature of the concept justifies its position observed in the political arena at the center of discussions on politics and social sciences. On the other hand, the struggle to reach the identities brings forward demands for freedom, leading to the questioning of national policies. In fact, all efforts exerted to reach identity are destined to become demands for recognition of identities, which may lead to conflicts in case of denial by the power group, imposing policies to shape the society.

Recognition of identities

Recognition, which adopts differences within society as a normal, and even more positive, characteristic of a pluralistic structure, envisions the acceptance of cultural belonging and identity as a right, and the creation of the necessary political and legal framework for their implementation. The vast majority of experiences observed in today's multicultural societies demonstrate that, in democratic and participatory systems, the coexistence of different cultural groups does not pose a threat to national integrity but rather serves the realization of national unity.

In societies where a nationalist and conservative majority dominated and left the minority identities out of the system through denial and various assimilation practices, this may lead to open or hidden conflicts and cause instability of the system. Also, covert unarmed conflicts or armed conflicts within and outside the country pose serious obstacles to democratization efforts in the country. Accordingly, the identity conflicts experienced in our country are due to the lack of democracy and the rejection of identities within the system. It must be acknowledged that the solution lies in the democratization of the system and the recognition of identities through constitutional amendments.

On the other hand, the assumption, shared by many scholars, that the state's persistent denial of identities can lead to armed or unarmed struggles for recognition is seen as true and confirmed by the denial of Kurdish identities in our country. In this context, it is seen that the last century has been marked by struggles and political efforts of Kurds for recognition of denied identities.

In short, it is known that the Kurds, who participated in the liberation process of the Republic but were excluded during the institutionalization process, were forced to maintain their existence under oppression and prohibitions on their identity and language. Furthermore, the Kurds' experience of heavy losses, immense suffering, and profound trauma throughout a century of conflict and prohibitions has not only strengthened the sense of solidarity and identity among them but also resulted in their participation in the country's political life as an organized identity group. (NT/VK)