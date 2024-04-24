Zorlu Holding, SOCAR protested over ties to Israel at university event in İstanbul

The 1000 Youth For Palestine (Filistin İçin Bin Genç) movement staged a protest against Zorlu Holding, the "largest Turkish business group in Israel," during an event at İstanbul’s Bahçeşehir University today.

The movement shared footage of the protest on the social media platform X, accompanied by the message: "While genocide is happening in Palestine, Zorlu Holding, which provides electricity to the occupier, and SOCAR [Azerbaijani state oil company], which supplies oil, shamelessly come to our campuses! As long as this collaboration continues, we do not want to see Zorlu and SOCAR, Israel's collaborators, anywhere that belongs to us!"

During the event, members of the movement confronted a Zorlu Energy Solutions (ZES) executive, expressing their disapproval of Zorlu Holding's investments in Israel. The protesters called for the termination of these business relationships due to the ongoing human rights violations committed by Israel.

Zorlu Holding has stakes in three different energy plants in Israel, contributing to 7% of Israel's electricity production, said group members. Despite Israel's actions, including the use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza, Zorlu Holding continues to support the Israeli energy sector.

“"We don’t find it right that your company continues its bloody trade while a massacre is taking place in Palestine and promotes itself with show of force at universities. As long as this bloody trade continues, we will continue to say 'End trade with Israel' everywhere."

The 1000 Youth for Palestine movement was established in December 2023 by young activists who came together in response to Israel's attacks on Gaza. The movement defines itself as "anti-Zionist, anti-imperialist, and anti-capitalist.”

