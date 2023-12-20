YSK announces adjusted voting hours for some provinces

The decisions of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) regarding the upcoming Local Administration General Elections on March 31, 2024, have been officially published in the Official Gazette.

The decision emphasizes that "the start and end times of the voting period can be determined by the Supreme Election Board at least one week before the election day, taking into account the season, regional characteristics, transportation conditions, and, with the condition of preserving the duration."

In line with this provision, the Supreme Election Board has made changes to the voting hours in some provinces for the local elections to be held on March 31.

Based on evaluations of sunrise and sunset times, the voting hours in the following provinces have been adjusted to 07:00-16:00:

Adıyaman, Ağrı, Artvin, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Erzincan, Erzurum, Gaziantep, Giresun, Gümüşhane, Hakkari, Kars, Malatya, Maraş, Mardin, Muş, Ordu, Rize, Siirt, Sivas, Trabzon, Tunceli, Urfa, Van, Bayburt, Batman, Şırnak, Ardahan, Iğdır, and Kilis.

For other provinces, the voting hours have been set from 08:00 to 17:00. (AS/VK)