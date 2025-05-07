Youtuber İlker Canikligil released after six weeks in custody over remarks targeting Erdoğan supporters

İlker Canikligil, a YouTuber and a filmmaker, was released early today after spending six weeks in pretrial detention due to his remarks directed at supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Indicted for "incitement to commit a crime” and “inciting hatred and enmity among the public,” Canikligil appeared before the İstanbul 31st Penal Court of First Instance via videoconference.

During his defense, Canikligil described his arrest as the result of “a big perception operation and provocation,” rejecting the allegations against him.

“There are major flaws in the indictment," he asserted. "I didn't talk about destroying anyone, I talked about destroying an idea. What I wanted to say there was 'destroying the idea of political Islam', not destroying people."

Canikligil further stated that he had made those comments as part of a humorous anecdote shared during a livestream. “I’ve been producing content on YouTube for 10 years and have never made such a call. The remarks were intended as irony and satire, I had no other intentions. There was never any call for mass violence."

He added, “If anything, the reports written about me are what actually incite hatred and enmity. I’m both saddened and angry at how my words were twisted. I reject the accusations and demand acquittal.”

Background

Canikligil, who runs the YouTube channel Flu TV, was detained on Mar 25 and formally arrested a day later after a broadcast in which he recounted a conversation with a taxi driver who expressed support for President Erdoğan.

During a broadcast on his channel, Canikligil had remarked, “I'm getting into a taxi and now there is a lower class person. He says 'reis' ['chief,' a popular reference to President Erdoğan among his supporters] with a sly grin, with his tiny mind. I realized that he actually hates me. He's actually saying, 'You've studied, you've done well, but my man will rule you'... So where has your man brought you? You've always been a taxi driver, what has changed in your life? You should look at those who voted for him. There is only one thing I want to say; 'Execute Order 66'."

The phrase “Execute Order 66” refers to a scene in the Star Wars series involving mass extermination.

Canikligil's remarks sparked outrage on social media and eventually led to a criminal investigation. (HA/VK)