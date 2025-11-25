YouTuber İlker Canikligil given suspended prison sentence over ‘Order 66’ remarks

The İstanbul 31st Penal Court of First Instance has sentenced İlker Canikligil, filmmaker and founder of the YouTube channel Flu TV, to 26 months in prison on charges of "inciting criminal activity" and "inciting the public into hatred and enmity."

The court deferred the announcement of the verdict, meaning the sentence will be suspended for five years. If Canikligil does not commit another offense within that period, the sentence will not be enforced.

The case stemmed from remarks Canikligil made in a YouTube broadcast, where he referenced the “Order 66” phrase from the Star Wars series, used in the films as a command for mass extermination, while criticizing a segment of society he referred to as the “lower class.”

“I'm getting into a taxi and now there is a lower class person. He says 'reis' ['chief,' a popular reference to President Erdoğan among his supporters] with a sly grin, with his tiny mind," he had said during the broadcast. "I realized that he actually hates me. He's actually saying, 'You've studied, you've done well, but my man will rule you'... So where has your man brought you? You've always been a taxi driver, what has changed in your life? You should look at those who voted for him. There is only one thing I want to say: 'Execute Order 66'."

In response to the online backlash over his remarks, he had posted on social media, “My friends, don’t waste your time trying to explain things to these people. Political Islam must be ignored and gradually eliminated. There is nothing to take seriously. That’s all.”

Following those comments, Canikligil was placed under investigation on charges of openly inciting others to commit crimes and inciting public hatred. He was arrested on Mar 26 and released on May 7. (HA/VK)