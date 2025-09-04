TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 4 September 2025 12:24
 ~ Modified On: 4 September 2025 13:04
1 min Read

YouTuber arrested after gunfire incident in video

Authorities charged Bozkurt with “inciting hatred and hostility among the public.”

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
YouTuber arrested after gunfire incident in video

Özkan Bozkurt, founder of the YouTube channel Sarı Mikrofon, which publishes vox pop interviews, has been arrested following a video in Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district that included gunfire and threats.

Bozkurt was initially detained on Sep 1 after his video titled “We Entered Turkey’s Most Dangerous Neighborhood: Kore Neighborhood” was published on Aug 26. He was released under judicial control on the same day, required to sign in at a police station twice a week, and placed under a travel ban.

Authorities charged him with “inciting hatred and hostility among the public” under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code.

The Çorlu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed against his release, leading to a second detention order. Bozkurt was taken into custody in İstanbul late on Sep 3 and later sent to Metris Prison following a court appearance.

During the interview, one juvenile was seen firing a shotgun into the air, while another shouted threats, saying, “I will take everyone’s life.” The Tekirdağ Governor’s Office previously announced that the individuals involved had been detained.

The video was removed from the channel. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
related news
Journalist detained after filming gunfire during street interview in Tekirdağ
1 September 2025
/haber/journalist-detained-after-filming-gunfire-during-street-interview-in-tekirdag-311031
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Journalist detained after filming gunfire during street interview in Tekirdağ
1 September 2025
/haber/journalist-detained-after-filming-gunfire-during-street-interview-in-tekirdag-311031
Back to Top