YouTuber arrested after gunfire incident in video

Özkan Bozkurt, founder of the YouTube channel Sarı Mikrofon, which publishes vox pop interviews, has been arrested following a video in Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district that included gunfire and threats.

Bozkurt was initially detained on Sep 1 after his video titled “We Entered Turkey’s Most Dangerous Neighborhood: Kore Neighborhood” was published on Aug 26. He was released under judicial control on the same day, required to sign in at a police station twice a week, and placed under a travel ban.

Authorities charged him with “inciting hatred and hostility among the public” under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code.

The Çorlu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed against his release, leading to a second detention order. Bozkurt was taken into custody in İstanbul late on Sep 3 and later sent to Metris Prison following a court appearance.

During the interview, one juvenile was seen firing a shotgun into the air, while another shouted threats, saying, “I will take everyone’s life.” The Tekirdağ Governor’s Office previously announced that the individuals involved had been detained.

The video was removed from the channel. (HA/VK)