Young climate activists visit parliament

Young climate activists, Atlas Sarrafoğlu, Ela Naz Birdal, and Seren Anaçoğlu, met with members of the Parliament yesterday to discuss their campaigns and the Climate Law. These activists had filed a lawsuit against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, claiming that Turkey's updated national contribution statement to the United Nations (UN) was insufficient

The activists, who garnered nearly 15,000 signatures for their campaigns on Change.org, submitted the signatures to the TBMM Petition Commission.

In recent months, the Council of State rejected the climate case connecting the destructive effects of the climate crisis with the fundamental rights and freedoms of children and young people.

The future of all lives is at risk

Atlas Sarrafoğlu and Seren Anaçoğlu reflected on their visit to the parliament:

"The future is in danger due to the inadequacy of Turkey's national contribution statements submitted to the UN. Moreover, it is not just a threat to my fellow plaintiffs and me; the future of all life on the planet is at risk. We met with members of parliament to discuss the upcoming Climate Law and our case, which we expect to be announced very soon.

"As young people, we talked about our human rights, the Paris Agreement, and our demands. We will return to the TBMM soon to meet with more parliamentarians, and we will closely follow our discussions."

Nil Sarrafoğlu, who mentioned the threat that climate denial poses to our future and our children, delivered the signatures collected for her campaign to the TBMM Petition Commission. Sarrafoğlu demanded the creation of a public service announcement based on scientific facts regarding the climate crisis.

Regarding her campaign, Sarrafoğlu stated:

"Unfortunately, climate denial, which has attempted to hinder efforts against the climate crisis, has also surged in Turkey. They deny the existence of the climate crisis, spread lies and misinformation about the measures needed to stop the climate crisis, and create information pollution. The goals of these climate denial communities, how their actions are financed, and other questions are still a mystery." (TY/VK)