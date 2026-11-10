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DP: Date Published: 10.11.2026 13:46 10 November 2026 13:46
 ~  MO: Modified On: 10.11.2026 22:28 10 November 2026 22:28
Read Read:  1 minute

Yonca Verdioğlu Şık released

Feminist Yonca Verdioğlu Şık was taken from her home by police on a prosecutor’s orders over allegations of “political and military espionage.” She was released following questioning by the prosecutor at the courthouse.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Yonca Verdioğlu Şık released
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Police arrived at Yonca Verdioğlu Şık’s home in İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district and notified her that the public prosecutor’s office was investigating her. She was taken from her home and first brought for a medical examination.

Şık, the wife of Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) İstanbul MP Ahmet Şık, was then taken to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan to give a statement.

Yonca Verdioğlu Şık was informed that she was accused of “political and military espionage.” She was released after more than an hour of questioning by the prosecutor.

Şık had recently been targeted by the Yeni Şafak newspaper.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.
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Istanbul
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