Yonca Verdioğlu Şık accused of espionage

Police arrived at Yonca Verdioğlu Şık’s home in İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district and informed her that the public prosecutor’s office was investigating her. She was taken from her home for a medical examination.

Şık, the wife of İstanbul MP Ahmet Şık, was then taken to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan to give a statement.

Yonca Verdioğlu Şık was informed that she was accused of “political and military espionage.” She is due to be questioned by the prosecutor.

Şık had recently been targeted by the Yeni Şafak newspaper.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.