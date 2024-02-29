Yerlikaya: All police officers will be equipped with cameras

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya addressed questions on CNN Türk with Ahmet Hakan late yesterday.

Yerlikaya announced that all police officers will be equipped with body cameras by the year 2025.

Highlighting the inclusion of facial recognition technology in these cameras, Minister Yerlikaya made the following statement:

"Starting from 2025, all police officers will wear body cameras. The entirety of conversations between the police and citizens will be recorded, capturing the conduct and behavior of my police officers and gendarmes.

"ASELSAN will be responsible for this. I just had a meeting with them. ASELSAN has integrated facial recognition systems into these cameras. While checking documents, if someone being observed from the central command is a wanted individual, immediate intervention will take place.

"Alongside body cameras, complaints, allegations, and performance evaluations against the police will be swiftly assessed.

"The footage from police officers' body cameras can be monitored in real-time from the command center. The goal of the system is to establish more transparent relations with the public and respond instantly to incidents as they occur." (AS/VK)