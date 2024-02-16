Yeni Yaşam employee Selahattin Kaygusuz released

Selahattin Kaygusuz, the distributor of the pro-Kurdish Yeni Yaşam newspaper in Batman, was released at the first hearing.

Detained on October 20 based on the testimony of Ümit Akbıyık, a witness in the files of over 600 people, and subsequently arrested on October 24 on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization," the newspaper employee appeared before a judge for the first time yesterday.

The hearing at Batman 2nd Heavy Penal Court was attended by Kaygusuz and his lawyer Resul Temur.

In the absence of Akbıyık, the court, taking into account the period of detention, decided to release Kaygusuz.