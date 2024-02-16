TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 16 February 2024 10:40
 ~ Modified On: 16 February 2024 10:42
1 min Read

Yeni Yaşam employee Selahattin Kaygusuz released

Kaygusuz was arrested on "terror" charges in October.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Yeni Yaşam employee Selahattin Kaygusuz released

Selahattin Kaygusuz, the distributor of the pro-Kurdish Yeni Yaşam newspaper in Batman, was released at the first hearing.

Detained on October 20 based on the testimony of Ümit Akbıyık, a witness in the files of over 600 people, and subsequently arrested on October 24 on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization," the newspaper employee appeared before a judge for the first time yesterday.

The hearing at Batman 2nd Heavy Penal Court was attended by Kaygusuz and his lawyer Resul Temur.

In the absence of Akbıyık, the court, taking into account the period of detention, decided to release Kaygusuz.

