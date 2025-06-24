X blocks prominent LGBTI+ rights group's account in Turkey amid Pride Month

The X account of Kaos GL, one of Turkey’s oldest organizations advocating for LGBTI+ rights, has been blocked in the country.

Users attempting to visit the @KaosGL account with a following over 47,000 people are met with a message stating, "This content is not available in Turkey in response to a legal demand."

Kaos GL said it received no information from X regarding the content of the legal demand in question. Social media platforms typically implement such blocks in response to court orders.

“This censorship is a serious attack on freedom of expression, particularly the expression of LGBTI+ individuals,” Kaos GL stated. “We find it telling that the account of a media outlet covering LGBTI+ issues has been censored during Pride Month.”

The block came a day after the Trans Pride March on Jun 22, during which dozens of activists were detained. Kaos GL had provided live updates from the event via its X account.

The organization also noted that several women’s rights groups have had their X accounts blocked recently, describing the wave of restrictions as “a clear escalation in censorship.”

Kaos GL vowed to continue its mission, saying, “We will keep telling the stories of LGBTI+ people, our stories, and continue rights-based journalism. This journey, which began 31 years ago with Kaos GL magazine, will persist across all platforms and paths. As stated in the press release at the Ankara Pride March: this is not just a struggle for identity; it is a fight for life itself.”

The statement concluded by pledging to resume posting on X as soon as possible, declaring, “KaosGL.org cannot be silenced!” (VK)