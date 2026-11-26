The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Turkey has called for measures to ensure the survival of two orphaned brown bear cubs in Ankara’s Soğuksu National Park without removing them from their natural habitat.

The cubs escaped a shooting on Nov 19 that killed their mother and one of their siblings in the national park in Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district. An investigation is underway to find who was responsible for the killings.

In a written statement released today, the organization urged authorities to suspend hunting, restrict all human access to the area inhabited by the cubs and help them prepare for hibernation without coming into contact with humans:

"The surviving brown bear cubs in Soğuksu belong in the wild.

"Let’s not make the cubs, whose mother was killed, pay an even higher price by keeping them in a cage for the rest of their lives!

"A mother brown bear and one of her cubs were shot and killed in Soğuksu National Park in the Kızılcahamam district of Ankara. The cubs that managed to escape and survive are now orphaned. We are monitoring the cubs’ situation with concern and sensitivity.

"The search and tracking efforts being carried out by teams in the field are important in terms of the threats the cubs may face—such as male bears, predators, and humans—but the decisions made at this stage will determine the cubs’ entire lives. Capturing the cubs and confining them to a bear sanctuary could lead to them becoming accustomed to humans and spending the rest of their lives in captivity.

"Protecting wildlife means allowing healthy individuals to live in their natural habitats, not removing them from nature."

Measures ahead of hibernation

WWF called for an immediate halt to all human activity in the area where the cubs are living, along with round-the-clock monitoring.

To help the cubs build up sufficient fat reserves before hibernation, the organization recommended leaving high-calorie natural foods at sites deep in the forest monitored by camera traps, without leaving human scent or establishing contact with the animals.

It also called for specialists to create safe hibernation dens using natural materials such as straw, branches and snow for insulation. The cubs’ progress should be monitored exclusively through camera traps, it said.

WWF further urged authorities to allow wildlife biologists, veterinarians and civil society representatives to access monitoring findings and contribute their scientific expertise.

The organization described the killings in a national park intended to provide a safe habitat for wildlife as ethically unacceptable and said they violated domestic legislation and international conventions to which Turkey is a party.

It called for a comprehensive investigation, the transparent disclosure of its findings to the public and appropriate action against those responsible. (VK)