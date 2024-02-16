Wreckage of sunken ship in the Sea of Marmara reached

The wreckage of the cargo ship named 'Batuhan A,' which sank after taking on water and had a crew of 6, has been reached in the southwest of İmralı Island in the Sea of Marmara, off the coast of Karacabey district in Bursa.

After reaching the wreckage with imaging devices, preparations are underway for diving.

Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş stated, "We have reached the sunken ship using an underwater robot, and a 3D model of it has been created. The wreck is settled on the seabed in a normal position, which will facilitate our operations. Teams will conduct dives to the wreck during the day depending on weather conditions. Currently, 456 search and rescue personnel are continuing their efforts."

The cargo ship named "Batuhan A," which departed from Marmara Island in Balıkesir to Roda Port in Gemlik district of Bursa on Wednesday, February 14, sank off the coast of Karacabey district at 06:20 yesterday due to severe weather conditions. The ship had a crew of six. (AÖ/PE)