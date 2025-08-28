Working-class neighborhood in İstanbul resists forced urban renewal

The Topağacı neighborhood in İstanbul’s Ümraniye district has entered its 30th day of resistance against a controversial urban renewal project. Residents have set up a daily vigil to protest the demolition of their homes and the cutting of essential services.

The neighborhood was declared a “reserve building area” in March last year. Under the project, 174 buildings are slated for demolition, to be replaced by 1,174 housing units and commercial spaces covering 109,518 square meters of “saleable area.”

On Jul 24, police accompanied utility crews to cut electricity, water, and natural gas for residents refusing to leave their homes.

Following this, residents rallied under the slogan “Topağacı Mahallesi Resists,” organizing meetings and demonstrations to defend their right to housing. On Aug 11, ten empty buildings were demolished with heavy equipment escorted by riot police. In response, residents opened the “Topağacı Neighborhood Right to Housing Office” on Aug 16 to coordinate their resistance.

On Aug 21, police units were again dispatched to the area, and authorities cut all remaining infrastructure services. Several residents were detained.

Most recently, the neighborhood called for a meeting on Sep 2 titled “How Will Urban Renewal and Reserve Housing Areas Affect Our Homes and Neighborhood?”

With no access to basic utilities, residents insist on transparency. “We want our right to housing. We have no electricity, water, or natural gas. In Gaziosmanpaşa, houses have not been built for 12 years. İsmet says ‘everything is transparent.’ Nothing is transparent. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 40 years. So people are losing their homes for someone else’s profit,” one resident said.

Locals, who call the project a “profit-driven transformation,” say they are not opposed to urban renewal itself but to the lack of accountability. “We are not against urban renewal. We want someone to address us. But there is no one. People cannot find a house with 8,000 liras; even with 20,000 liras it is hard. A household cannot survive unless three or five people are working. Our counterparts should not be the police. It should be the mayor and the minister of environment and urbanization,” they said.

Residents’ demands

Residents outlined their demands to Ümraniye Mayor İsmet Yıldırım:

Ümraniye Municipality, the Urban Renewal Authority, and the Environment and Urbanization Ministry must engage with us.

Our registered plots should not be turned into profit for others and debt for us.

Rent support should be increased.

The reserve area decision must be canceled.

What is a reserve building area?

Reserve building areas are designated under İstanbul’s zoning plans to encourage the renewal of risky structures. The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality allows buildings in these areas to be rebuilt while preserving existing zoning rights.

Under the 2012 law known as the “Urban Renewal Law” (Law No. 6306), the ministry can designate new settlement areas as reserve areas, either at its own initiative or at the request of the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) or another authority.

However, a Nov 9, 2023 amendment expanded the definition of “reserve building area,” allowing the designation of already-inhabited residential neighborhoods for redevelopment. (BK/TY/VK)